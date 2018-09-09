Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 1.
A trio of young running backs will be inactive on Sunday, including a first- and second-round pick.
The Patriots will hold Sony Michele out of their matchup with the Texans as he battles a knee injury. Second-round pick Ronald Jones is not injured, but was a healthy scratch after struggling in the preseason.
Browns fans will have a welcome sight at wide receiver, getting Josh Gordon back for his first opening day since 2012.
Inactives
• Patriots running back Sony Michel (knee)
• Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring)
• Bucs running back Ronald Jones (healthy scratch)
• Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle)
• Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (finger)
• Texans receiver Will Fuller (hamstring)
• Saint receiver Cameron Meredith (knee)
• Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (ACL)
Actives
• Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (abdomen)
• Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring)
• Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring)