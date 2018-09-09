A trio of young running backs will be inactive on Sunday, including a first- and second-round pick.

The Patriots will hold Sony Michele out of their matchup with the Texans as he battles a knee injury. Second-round pick Ronald Jones is not injured, but was a healthy scratch after struggling in the preseason.

Browns fans will have a welcome sight at wide receiver, getting Josh Gordon back for his first opening day since 2012.

Inactives

• Patriots running back Sony Michel (knee)

• Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring)

• Bucs running back Ronald Jones (healthy scratch)

• Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle)

• Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (finger)

• Texans receiver Will Fuller (hamstring)

• Saint receiver Cameron Meredith (knee)

• Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (ACL)

Actives

• Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (abdomen)

• Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring)

• Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring)