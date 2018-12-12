Report: Eric Berry to Make Season Debut Thursday vs. Chargers

Berry hasn't played since Week 1 of the 2017 season, when he ruptured his Achilles.

By Kaelen Jones
December 12, 2018

Chiefs safety Eric Berry is reportedly expected to make his season debut on Thursday night against the Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Berry has not played since Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season, when he suffered a ruptured Achilles.

Berry, entering his ninth season, is a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.

In December 2014, Berry was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. In 2015, he was named the league's AP Comeback Player of the Year after recovering from the cancerous disease and earning All-Pro honors for the second time in his career.

Berry, 29, was drafted fifth out of Tennessee by Kansas City in the 2010 NFL Draft. He's recorded 437 total tackles, defended 51 passes and intercepted 14 passes through 87 appearances.

Kickoff for Thursday night's game is scheduled to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

