In case video replay wasn't enough, one Philadelphia building is taking the infamous Cody Parkey blocked kick to the next level by animating it.

That's right, the PECO Building animated the Parkey double doink that propelled the Eagles to a 16–15 win in the NFC Wild Card game Sunday. The video is playing on the top of the building.

Philadelphia is savage.

The double-doink in bright lights high above the city of Philadelphia.



That's right, the PECO Building is showing an animation of the famous blocked kick. pic.twitter.com/UiicTFvhYA — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 8, 2019

Parkey missed a 43-yard game-wining field goal attempt with seconds left. Parkey was booed off the field as the Bears' (12–5) playoff run ended. Chicago fans were incredibly angered while players, including Eagles kicker Jake Elliot, defended Parkey. Bears teammates also defended Parkey following the game.

The play was ruled a blocked kick on Monday, but that hasn't stopped the internet from making Parkey the newest meme of 2019.