The NFL season is winding down with conference championships taking place on Sunday.

For 28 of the NFL's franchises, it is already the offseason and plans for 2019 are already being put together. But even for the four clubs whose seasons are still in progress, it is never too early to start looking ahead to the future.

Head-coaching vacancies have been addressed by most teams officially, but some are still waiting to welcome their new leader because he is still coaching in the postseason. And even though the new league year and free agency are still a few months away, plenty of teams are already plotting on how they will approach giving out contracts, particularly to players currently on their rosters who would be getting extensions.

Check out the latest rumors and news around the league below.

• The Chiefs are looking to extend wide receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Chris Jones. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford could potentially get the franchise tag. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to be healthy for Philadelphia's offseason program in April. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Free-agent kicker Adam Vinatieri wants to play a 24th season next year. The 46-year-old has spent the last 13 seasons with the Colts. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Steelers safety Morgan Burnett wants to be released before free agency gets started in mid-March. He has two years remaining on his deal. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Cowboys are looking to promote quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator and former Dallas quarterback Jon Kitna will be looked at to become the new quarterbacks coach. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Bengals will look at former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio to be their defensive coordinator and current Oakland quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan to be offensive coordinator. Cincinnati is bringing in Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor to be the new head coach. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Chiefs safety Eric Berry will likely need heel surgery at the end of the season. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Multiple teams have looked into former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who is expected to have his NFL investigation completed before the start of free agency. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Chiefs could offer quarterback Patrick Mahomes a $200 million extension after the end of next season. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Steelers receiver Antonio Brown posted a message to Pittsburgh fans that is "not a goodbye." (Instagram)