NFL Rumors: Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence 'Not Close' to New Deal

By Kaelen Jones
March 03, 2019

With the 2019 NFL Combine in full swing, the gaze of the football world rests upon Indianapolis. However, while teams begin to identify prospects they hope will make a future impact, they also must configure their current rosters ahead of the new league year's official start.

By March 5, teams must determine which players they want to designate for their franchise tag. The new league season officially starts on March 13.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL:

• The Cowboys are reportedly not close to reaching a new deal with star pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. It is not expected the two sides agree on terms ahead of the March 5 franchise tag deadline. (Clarence Hill, Star Telegram)

• The Falcons are reportedly not close to reaching a new contract with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. (D. Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Journal Constitution)

• The Raiders were reportedly "shopping" quarterback Derek Carr during the 2019 NFL Combine. (Master Tesfatsion, Bleacher Report)

• Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence suffered a leg injury during his lone 40-yard dash trial at the NFL Combine (Kimberly Jones, NFL Network)

