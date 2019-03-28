NFL Rumors: Giants, Patriots Chargers 'Very Interested' in Cardinals QB Josh Rosen

Keep up with all the latest news and notes less than a month before the NFL draft on April 25

By Michael Shapiro
March 28, 2019

With the new league year nearly underway, teams are still configuring their rosters to put themselves in position to contend in 2019.

The biggest splashes of the offseason may have been already made with the Raiders acquired Antonio Brown from the Steelers in exchange for two draft picks and the Giants shipping Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland. Do not be surprised if more dominos fall before the NFL draft on April 25 and opening night on Sept. 5. 

Check out the latest NFL news and notes below: 

• The Patriots, Giants and Chargers are "very interested" in trading for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen. (Joel Klatt, Fox Sports 1) 

• The Bengals hope to reach a contract extension with wide receiver A.J. Green. (Katherine Terrell, ESPN

• The Ravens will host RB prospect Josh Jacobs next week. (Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports)

• Former Jets running back Isaiah Crowell will meet with the Raiders. (Scott Bair, NBC Sports Bay Area) 

• Former Packers linebacker Nick Perry is visiting with the Seahawks on Thursday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network) 

• The Dolphins attempted to acqire Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford before the 2018 season. (Kyle Newport, Bleacher Report

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message