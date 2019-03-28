With the new league year nearly underway, teams are still configuring their rosters to put themselves in position to contend in 2019.

The biggest splashes of the offseason may have been already made with the Raiders acquired Antonio Brown from the Steelers in exchange for two draft picks and the Giants shipping Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland. Do not be surprised if more dominos fall before the NFL draft on April 25 and opening night on Sept. 5.

Check out the latest NFL news and notes below:

• The Patriots, Giants and Chargers are "very interested" in trading for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen. (Joel Klatt, Fox Sports 1)

• The Bengals hope to reach a contract extension with wide receiver A.J. Green. (Katherine Terrell, ESPN)

• The Ravens will host RB prospect Josh Jacobs next week. (Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports)

• Former Jets running back Isaiah Crowell will meet with the Raiders. (Scott Bair, NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Former Packers linebacker Nick Perry is visiting with the Seahawks on Thursday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Dolphins attempted to acqire Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford before the 2018 season. (Kyle Newport, Bleacher Report)