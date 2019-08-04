NFL Training Camp Notebook: Yannick Ngakoue Reports to Jaguars Camp

Get the latest news and rumors from around the NFL as training camp takes place and the preseason gets underway.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 04, 2019

The NFL enters Week 1 of the preseason this week and each team except the Falcons and Broncos is preparing for its first exhibition game of the year.

As teams get ready to take the field in preparation for the upcoming season, there are still key players not at training camp or dealing with injuries that could last into the regular season.

A.J. Green of the Bengals will miss time with an ankle injury and Melvin Gordon of the Chargers is looking for a new contract or a new team.

Now, let's take a look around the league to see what is going on as Preseason Week 1 approaches.

News and Rumors

• Yannick Ngakoue has reported to Jaguars camp, ending his holdout over a new contract. (Official)

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is listed as day-to-day. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Texans placed running back D'Onta Foreman on waivers. (John McClain, Sports Radio 610 in Houston)

• The Cardinals have not determined how many snaps No. 1 pick Kyler Murray will see in the preseason opener, but "the main objective is to get good work, have him feel comfortable and feel good about the result." (Official)

• Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain and will miss time into the regular season. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

Andrew Luck will miss Colts practice Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with a calf injury and be re-evaluated in the lead up to the team's preseason opener. (Official)

NFL

