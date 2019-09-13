Helmet Manufacturer Xenith Ends Deal With Antonio Brown After Rape Allegation

Brown chose to wear the Xenith Shadow helmet in 2019 after threatening to retire due to the NFL's helmet policies.  

By Michael Shapiro
September 13, 2019

Helmet manufacturer Xenith ended its relationship with Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown chose to wear the Xenith Shadow helmet in 2019 after his previous helmet, the Schutt Air Advantage, was not certified by the NFL. Brown previously threatened to retire on Aug. 9 after his Schutt Air Advantage was outlawed.

Xenith's decision comes three days after Brown was accused of rape by his former trainer Britney Taylor. Brown allegedly sexually assaulted Taylor on three separate occasions from 2017-18 and culminated in a rape in May 2018.

Brown's attorney Darren Heitner denied the allegations on Tuesday night.

The Central Michigan product chose to wear the Xenith Shadow helmet as a member of the Raiders. But Oakland released Brown on Sept. 7 following a series of incidents with general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden.

The Patriots signed Brown hours after his release from Oakland. Brown has practiced with New England this week preparation for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday.

New England is 1–0 entering Sunday after a win over the Steelers in Week 1.

