Ezekiel Elliott has reached 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in four NFL seasons, but he isn't too focused on the milestone.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Elliott shared what's really on his mind.

"Win ball games, man. Trying to win a Super Bowl," he said. "Really don’t care about that number. Who cares if you rush for 2,000 and don't even make the playoffs?"

Elliott has 1,071 yards through 13 games this season, ranking fifth in the NFL. His personal stats combined with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper's set a new franchise record. For the first time in team history, Dallas has a 4,000-yard passer (Prescott), a 1,000-yard rusher (Elliott) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Cooper) in a single season.

Despite the big numbers, the Cowboys are 6–7 on the season. It's been a rough year that's had the rumor mill abuzz over coach Jason Garrett's future with the team. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Garrett is not expected to return to Dallas in 2020 barring a "deep" playoff run. According to Rapoport, Garrett could potentially save his job if the Cowboys reach the NFC championship game.

Dallas is in a first-place tie with the Eagles in the NFC East. The two teams will play in Week 16 in a potential division-deciding matchup.