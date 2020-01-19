The Packers and 49ers face off Sunday night at Levi's Stadium to determine which NFC team will reach Super Bowl LIV.

Coach Matt LaFleur, 40, enjoyed a meteoric rise to a head coaching position after serving as offensive coordinator for the Rams in 2017 and Titans in 2018. He has made the Packers' offense greater than the sum of its parts, while building it around his star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. LaFleur is trying to become only the sixth coach to reach the Super Bowl in his first season.

The 36-year-old Rodgers was effective in last Sunday's 28–23 divisional round victory over Seattle, throwing for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while also keeping Green Bay committed to the ground game. Aaron Jones, the team's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2014, was held to 62 yards, but did get 21 carries and scored the Packers' additional two touchdowns.

Green Bay was 9-for-14 on third downs, with Rodgers completing a pair of third down passes over the final 2:32 to run out the clock. The Packers advanced to their first NFC title game since losing 44–21 to Atlanta in 2017. For Rodgers, this will be his fourth conference championship game, with his lone win coming in 2011 in Chicago.

The California native also has yet to enjoy success against the 49ers in the playoffs, losing in both the divisional round in 2013 in the Bay Area and at Lambeau Field the following postseason in the wild card round.

Green Bay's defense did enough to contain Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, recording five sacks while making Seattle's offense one-dimensional by stifling running back Marshawn Lynch. Edge rushers Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith each recorded two sacks, with Preston Smith recording a critical sack of Wilson on a 4th-and-6 in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.

However, shutting down the Niners on the ground will be no easy task. The Niners ranked second in the NFL in rushing at 144.1 yards per game and showed their depth and power in manhandling the Vikings in the divisional round.

San Francisco's defense was equally dominant and punishing, limiting Minnesota to seven first downs and not conceding any via the run. This is, after all, the team that gave up the second-fewest yards per game in the NFL. They gave up the fewest passing yards per game, too, with 169.2 during the regular season.

San Francisco and Green Bay have played this season. In Week 12 at Levi's Stadium, the Niners dismantled the Packers 37-8. Fred Warner had a strip-sack of Rodgers on the opening possession of the game, which turned into a 49ers touchdown by Coleman on the next play to set the tone, and Green Bay never recovered.

Sunday will be the eighth postseason meeting between the two teams. Green Bay holds a slim 4–3 edge, but San Francisco has won three of the last four matchups. The last time they matched up in the playoffs was in 2014, when the 49ers won 23-20 on the backs of Colin Kaepernick's 227 yards and one touchdown through the air and 98 yards on the ground.

