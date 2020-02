The Kansas City Chiefs brought the Lombardi Trophy back to the locker room after their Super Bowl LIV comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and the party was as hype as you'd expect.

From the team winning its first Super Bowl title in 50 years, to Andy Reid winning his first Lombardi Trophy as a head coach, to Patrick Mahomes making history—the Chiefs had many reasons to celebrate.

Here are the best scenes from Kansas City's locker room.