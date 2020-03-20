2020 NFL Mock Draft (Post Free Agency Frenzy)

In the wake of some huge free agency moves, the entire look of the 2020 NFL Draft may look different than it did just a week ago. Corey Parson takes a closer look.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Ohio's native son is a no brainer to return home and take over as the Bengals' franchise quarterback. Burrow is coming off a legendary college season where he won the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship.



2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Chase Young is the pound-for-pound best prospect in this draft. Young is a dominant defensive end who dominated in his final year at Ohio State, racking up 44 tackles and 16.5 sacks. He can be a cornerstone in D.C. for years to come.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions have been retooling their defense this offseason. This could be a spot for them to take a quarterback, but with the trade of Darius Slay, the Lions need to select Jeff Okudah, who is the best cornerback in this class. It doesn't hurt that Ohio State cornerbacks translate well to the NFL.

4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Tristan Wirfs is the best offensive tackle in this draft class and should be a lock to the Giants, who have been trying to figure out their offensive line for a couple of years. Wirfs is an athletic tackle who is good in pass protection.

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

This is where things will get interesting. Tagovailoa has been projected to go at the top of this draft class for a couple of years now, but a devastating hip injury has left some in doubt. Couple that with the fact that due to the coronavirus, no one can really see if Tagovailoa is healthy. All reports are that he is recovering nicely and shouldn't have any problems moving forward. A healthy Tua could be the best player in this draft.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Now that Philip Rivers has moved on from the Chargers, the franchise will be looking for a future franchise quarterback. Tyrod Taylor will likely enter camp as the starter. Herbert has been a big-time prospect for years now. He had a QB rating of 156.8, a nice quick delivery and a good amount of mobility.

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

I hate to use the phrase can't-miss prospect, but if you have seen Derrick Brown play it would be hard to disagree. The 6-foot-4, 323-pound Brown is a massive interior disruptor. He is a playmaker from the defensive tackle spot. Brown's arms look like they could be legs.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Cardinals have big plans to improve their offense. The addition of DeAndre Hopkins via trade proved that fact. Mekhi Becton is a 6-foot-7, 369-pound swing tackle. He is a big guy but he moves very well. The Cardinals need to improve their offensive line to show real improvements.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Isaiah Simmons is a dynamic defensive playmaker who can play all over the field. He projects to be an NFL linebacker, but he can play safety and even corner. Jacksonville has a few needs but I don't see them passing on Simmons.

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrik Wills, OT, Alabama

It doesn't matter how many big-name weapons you have on offense; if you can't protect the quarterback, you won't be able to move the ball. The Browns need to upgrade their offensive line. Wills is a 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle who can play on day one.

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

The Jets need to get some help for Sam Darnold. The offensive line is a major issue, I get it. However, the best help for Darnold is Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy is a polished top-line wide receiver who jumps off the tape. He always looks like the best player on the field. Jeudy projects to be a true top-tier receiver.



12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

In most classes, Lamb would easily be the top receiver on the board, but he will do just fine in black and silver. Lamb is an excellent route runner who also has the ability to get loose in the open field. He has an all-round game.

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Niners can go a number of different ways with this draft pick that they acquired from the Colts in the DeForest Buckner trade. Although the defensive line is already deep, it would be very difficult to pass up on Kinlaw at this spot. Kinlaw is a 6-foot-5, 308-pound run stuffer.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

When you bring in a 43 year old legendary quarterback on a one-shot deal to win it all, you have to protect him. Thomas can play either tackle spot and will be an NFL starter for years to come. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Thomas can run block and pass protect.

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

The Broncos will have to get more playmakers on offense if they plan on getting out of mediocrity. Ruggs is a burner who can pop the top off the defense. He is a touchdown scorer.

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

The Falcons can go a number of ways with this pick but they must add more pieces to their defense. Chaisson is not a finished product, but at an athletic 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, he will be hard to pass on with this pick. He has future star written all over him.

17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Even if the Cowboys didn't lose Byron Jones to the Dolphins in free agency, they still would have needed help in their secondary. Henderson is very good when it comes to his ball tracking and cover skills. He will need to work on his run support.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers): D'Andre Swift, RB, Clemson

If you have watched Clemson played these past few years you know how dynamic Swift can be and that he is a game changer. The Dolphins need all the help they can get on offense. Swift can come right in and split time with Jordan Howard.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Raiders could use some more help across the board on defense, but McKinney is too good of a prospect to pass up at this point. McKinney is a pro-ready prospect who will not be afraid to mix it up on day one. He plays the run and pass well.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

The Jaguars really need to make some improvements on their defensive line. A.J. Epenesa can help them with that right away. Epenesa is a dynamite pass rusher who had nine sacks for the Hawkeyes last season.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Eagles have a glaring need at the wide receiver spot. They haven't addressed the position in free agency so the thinking is that they will do it on draft day. This is a good year to do it with all the wide receiver talent and Jefferson is one of the best in the class. Jefferson at 6-foot-3, 192 pounds, has good size and speed. In his final season at LSU he had 111 receptions and 18 touchdowns.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills): Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

The Vikings will need some help at the wide receiver spot with Stefon Diggs being traded to the Bills. The 5-foot-11 Reagor may not be the biggest wideout in the draft, but he can pop the top off the defense and he gets busy after the catch.

23. New England Patriots: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Murray is a tackling machine who will be ready to step into an NFL defense on day one. To close his collegiate career last season, he had 95 tackles. The Patriots could also select QB Jordan Love here but I think they go with the best player on the board.

24. New Orleans Saints: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The Saints will need to to improve their options in the passing game around Michael Thomas. Higgins can be a future NFL star. He is an excellent route runner with great moves after the catch.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Kristain Fulton, CB, LSU

The Vikings will need secondary help since they released Xavier Rhodes. Fulton is a great prospect, who has played against the best on the collegiate level. Fulton has some of the best ball tracking skills in this class.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Jones is a massive young offensive lineman who is very athletic and does his best work in pass protection. Jones is average when it comes to run blocking, but he has a ton of upside.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Seattle likes to build their defensive line with speed. Yetur Gross-Matos had 8.5 sacks and 39 tackles in his junior season. His best asset is his ability to rush the passer.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The Ravens typically tend to do well on draft day. Queen is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who competed well versus some of the top teams in the country. He is a pro-ready prospect.

29. Tennesse Titans: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

The Titans come into this draft needing help in their secondary. Gladney is a mature player whose best asset is his ability to play the deep ball. Gladney had 14 pass breakups in his senior season.

30. Green Bay Packers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

The Packers have a number of different ways that they can go with this pick, but if an offensive lineman with Jackson's talent is there, he will be the pick. Jackson is a 6-foot-6, 310-pound swing tackle. Jackson's grandfather was also a Green Bay Packer.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

The Niners are in a position with this pick to draft the best player on the board. Delpit is about as pro-ready a player that you will find. The former LSU Tiger is the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner. At 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, Delpit is not afraid to mix it up.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Chiefs have plenty of assets on their team. Diggs is a good corner who can catch well, but he needs to get more interceptions. Diggs is a very physical player at the point of attack. He has plenty of upside and should fit in nicely with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

