Wide receivers will be selected early and often during the 2020 NFL Draft. How many will be taken in the first round?

The 2020 NFL draft pool is loaded with several highly-rated wide receiver prospects. The question is whether it’s deep enough to go over the 5.5 total posted at the William Hill sportsbook. The odds suggest the number will go over. The favorite is set at (-182) while under is posted with a (+150) price as the underdog.

That’s a lofty number as six wide receivers have been selected in the first round just once over the last ten years. In a recent NFL mock draft, Matt De Lima projected six WRs would be drafted in the first round. That was in 2015 when the Oakland Raiders started the run by choosing Amari Cooper with the fourth overall pick. Four wide receivers were taken in the first round in 2016, three in 2017, and two wideouts in each of the last two drafts.

Which wide receivers are first-round prospects?

In today’s pass-happy NFL, wide receivers have become the second most sought after skill position players on offense. Teams hunt for a franchise quarterback first and then do their best to hook them up with quality wideouts. Here is a look at some of the top wide receivers in the 2020 NFL draft.



Jerry Jeudy, Alabama Crimson Tide

Following in the footsteps of former Crimson Tide stars Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, and Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. After appearing in eight games as a freshman, Jeudy made 15 starts as a sophomore and 13 as a junior. Along with Cooper, Jeudy was the second Alabama player to win the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the most outstanding receiver in college football. Jeudy finished his career with 2,742 receiving yards, averaged 17.2 yards per catch and hauled in 26 touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma Sooners

Often drawing comparisons to DeAndre Hopkins, CeeDee Lamb will challenge Jeudy as the first wide receiver selected during round one of the draft. Lamb was highly productive with Baker Mayfield as his quarterback during his freshman year, Kyler Murray in his sophomore season and Jalen Hurts during his junior year. Dominant in the slot, Lamb is a sure-handed receiver who is very elusive once he gets into open space. Lamb recorded 3,292 yards, averaged 19 yards per catch, and caught 32 TD over 40 games for the Sooners.



Henry Ruggs III, Alabama Crimson Tide

Another Crimson Tide star, Henry Ruggs III, has the speed and toughness needed to be an explosive playmaker at the NFL level. Ruggs improved his draft stock after clocking the fastest time in the 40-yard dash (4.27) and the second-highest vertical jump (42.0) during the 2020 NFL combine. Ruggs was a secondary receiver in Alabama as he played behind Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy during three seasons. Displaying big-play ability, Ruggs scored 24 touchdowns on just 98 receptions over 40 games played for the Crimson Tide.

Justin Jefferson, LSU Tigers

After appearing in just two games as a freshman, Justin Jefferson led the LSU Tigers with 54 catches, 875 yards, and six TDs during his sophomore season. That was a harbinger of things to come, as Jefferson exploded during his junior year. Jefferson tied for the NCAA lead with 111 receptions and posted 1,540 receiving yards with 18 touchdowns over 15 games during his final year at LSU. Showing big-game prowess, during the Tigers 2020 National Championship run, Jefferson recorded 227 yards and 4 TD against Oklahoma in the CFP semifinal.

Best Bet: WRs selected in Round 1

It will be shocking if the four wideouts listed above are not selected during the first round. That means two more receivers need to be chosen for this prop to go over. Tee Higgins (Clemson), Jalen Reagor (TCU), and Laviska Shenault (Colorado) are talented receivers that could go off the board during round one. The Jets, Broncos, Eagles, Raiders, Dolphins, Vikings, and Packers all need help at receiver. This is a very talent-rich WR class, and it’s a good time for teams to stock up. Bet over on this NFL Draft prop.

Play: OVER 5.5 (-182)

