The Dallas Cowboys finished the season at 10–6 before a Divisional Round loss to the Rams cut their post-season endeavors short.

The Cowboys took linebacker Leighton Vander Esch with their first pick in the 2018 draft, taking the Boise State product 19th overall. They took Texas guard Connor Williams in the second before selecting Michael Gallup, a wide receiver out of Colorado State, in the third. After a strong end to his rookie campaign, Gallup looks poised for a breakout season in 2019.

Joining Gallup, quarterback Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys' offense will be tight end Jason Witten, who is coming out of retirement for a 16th season.

Dallas does not have a first round pick in this year's draft after trading it to the Raiders, who will take someone as the No. 27 pick.

We're breaking down each of the Cowboys' selections in this year's NFL draft, as well as providing a full list of Dallas's picks, which will be updated as the draft continues.

Cowboys picks:

Round 1, No Pick

Round 2, Pick (No. 58 overall)

Round 3, Pick (No. 90 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 136 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 165 overall)

Round 7, Pick (No. 241 overall)

