The Tampa Bay Buccaneers missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season in 2019, finishing the year just 7-9. In the process, they became one of just two teams not to qualify for the postseasons in the 2010s. This offseason, however, the Buccaneers looked to revamp their franchise as they added six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski.

In the 2019 NFL draft, the Buccaneers added linebacker Devin White at No. 5 before taking cornerback Sean Bunting at No. 39 overall. In the third round they added two more pieces to their backend, adding cornerback Jamal Dean and safety Mike Edwards. In the fourth round, Tampa Bay selected defensive end Anthony Nelson. In the fifth it added kicker Matt Gay. The Bucs then rounded out their draft by selecting wide receiver Scott Miller and defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr.

According to the MMQB's NFC South team needs, Tampa Bay does not have as many holes as a "typical 7-9 team," and as a result should focus on finding ready-made players who can contribute right away. The Buccaneers are in need of additional help on the offensive line, namely replacing former starting right tackle Demar Dotson. Tampa Bay should also target a wide receiver at some point in the draft as the team is short on depth after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. An athletic safety or man-to-man corner is another possible defensive area of need.

