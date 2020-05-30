Report: Cam Newton Expected to 'Take His Time' in Signing With New Team

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton is expected to "take his time" before he signs with a new team, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

As the market has cooled in free agency over the past month, Newton may reportedly wait to make a decision on his next step. The former MVP may hold on signing until teams are able to resume regular activities amid the coronavirus pandemic, allowing suitors to assess his physical status and meet in-person, per Fowler.

Newton entered the free-agent market in March when he was released from the Carolina Panthers. He spent nine seasons with the team after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 and went on to become the second African-American quarterback to win MVP in NFL history, following Steve McNair, for the 2015 season.

According to ESPN, league sources are still unsure if Newton is open to taking a backup quarterback job. The 31-year-old is reportedly believed to have had discussions with the New England Patriots early during free agency, but nothing materialized, per ESPN.

Newton missed 14 games during the 2019 season with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot and underwent surgery in December. He previously underwent surgery for a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the final two games of the 2018 season.

In March, Newton reportedly passed a physical with his shoulder and foot "checking out well."

Newton has drawn interest from NFL teams in free agency, with the Seattle Seahawks reportedly being "open" to adding him as a backup to Russell Wilson.