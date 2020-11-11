NFL Rumors: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Expected to Miss Game vs. Bucs

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play on Sunday against the Buccaneers due to a right shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCaffrey appeared to hurt his shoulder/collarbone area late in last Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs when he was tackled on a first down reception. McCaffrey looked shaken up on the sideline after suffering the injury and returned for one play. He left the field again on the final drive.

Prior to last week's loss to the Chiefs, McCaffrey hadn't played since Week 2, when he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Buccaneers.

He rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Chiefs while adding 10 receptions, 82 receiving yards and a score. He now has 225 rushing yards and 149 receiving yards on the season. He's added six total touchdowns.

In McCaffrey's absence, running back Mike Davis has been the team's lead tailback.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: