Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Donald Parham Takes to Twitter With Message for Fans After Terrifying Concussion

Author:

Editors Note: The video linked in this story contains distressing content that may be difficult to watch for some viewers. 

Thursday night, Chargers tight end Donald Parham suffered a terrifying injury attempting to catch a pass in the end zone in the first quarter of his team’s Thursday night game against the Chiefs. Parham, unable to catch the pass, landed awkwardly and immediately went into the “fencing position.” Even as Parham exited the field on a stretcher, his arms were outstretched.

Overnight, the Chargers officially reported that he was in the hospital and considered “stable” On Friday afternoon, the team announced he was officially diagnosed with a concussion and said he would likely be discharged soon.

SI Recommends

Parham took to Twitter on Friday night with both a note and a photo. His photo shows him giving a thumbs up and a message that said, “I’m all good errbody ... you know can’t nothing hold a real one down! But I appreciate all the love and support from everyone ... it means so much to me and my family to know so many people are thinking about me and my well being!

“And God has a plan for my life and so just know I’m coming back better than before! Bolt up!!”

More NFL Coverage:
Three NFL Games Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks
Report: Warrants Issued for Deshaun Watson’s Social Media
Trevor Lawrence: Urban Meyer's Firing Brings ‘Clarity’ to Jaguars
Saints’ Sean Payton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cases Skyrocket Across League

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL

NFL’s Schedule Changes Put Competitive Integrity First

Faced with a situation in which some teams were bound to be upset, the league did the best it could to stay as fair as possible.

Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson takes reviews a play on the scoreboard during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.
College Football

Utah State Coach Apologizes for Sexual Assault Comment

Blake Anderson apologized on Friday after a recording of his comment was made public before his team plays in the jimmy kimmel LA Bowl.

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) jogs towards the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams will face a tough Ravens' secondary, but that doesn't affect his weekly rankings much!

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Running Backs

Despite a tough matchup, Jonathan Taylor is locked-in as a top option vs. the Patriots.

Jun 7, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) points to the crowd after making a three point shot in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game two in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving to Return to Nets for Road Games

The All-Star guard had been in a standoff with the franchise over the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chad Kelly at Packers minicamp.
Extra Mustard

Chad Kelly Goes on Rant About NFL: ‘I've Been Lied To’

The former Ole Miss QB indicated that he doesn't feel as if he's gotten a fair shot in the league.

Robert Lewandowski scores for Bayern Munich
Soccer

Lewandowski Sets Bundesliga Record for Most Goals in Calendar Year

Robert Lewandowski broke another one of Gerd Müller's record to close Bayern's 2021 slate.

NCAA team logos
College Basketball

NCAA to Pay Officials Same in Both Basketball Tournaments

Equality within college basketball came to the forefront again last season after the women's D-I tournament did not receive similar amenities as the men's.