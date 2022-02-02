Skip to main content
Brian Flores Asked What Put Him ‘Over the Edge’ to File Lawsuit Against NFL

Brian Flores has filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, as well as three franchises: the Broncos, Giants and his former team, the Dolphins. On Wednesday morning, Flores appeared on CNN's New Day to discuss his decision to file a lawsuit that he acknowledges could mark the end of his coaching career.

During the interview, John Berman asked what put him “over the edge” to take this step. Flores said that he wants to make a difference so that his children don't face the same discrimination he has.

“My kids. That was a big part of this,” Flores said. “I have two sons, they're eight and seven. I've got a five-year old daughter. When I look at them, I don't want them to go through some of the things I've had to go through.”

“And I know that was the same for people who came before me as well. They were thinking about me, even though I wasn't here yet. But that was the big thing, and then I just think of all the coaches, even on my staff, guys that were on my staff, my previous staff in Miami, who I know are more than capable, who are gifted to coach in this league, to lead. I just want them to have the opportunity to stand in front of an owner, and have a real opportunity to get one of those jobs and lead a team.”

In the lawsuit, Flores alleges that the Broncos and Giants hosted him for “sham” interviews, with no intention of giving him a legitimate chance at those jobs. He coached the Dolphins from 2019–21, before being fired on Jan. 10 after a 24–25 record through three years.

Flores claims that Miami owner Stephen Ross wanted him to actively tank during the 2019 season, offering $100,000 for losses early in his tenure. Flores declined Ross‘s offer.

All three teams have released statements denying the claims made in the lawsuit.

Flores remains in the mix for the Saints and Texans jobs, but says he will not drop the lawsuit if he's hired for one of those two jobs.

