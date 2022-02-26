Rams coach Sean McVay has decided to return to Los Angeles next year despite inquiries from networks to become a game analyst, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rumors swirled around Super Bowl LVI that McVay was considering retirement if the Rams won a championship, which they ultimately did. At the time, McVay said how he had grown to understand that the grind of being a coach is exhausting.

“I love this so much that it's such a passion, but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players,” McVay told ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “I’m gonna be married this summer. I want to have a family, and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary. I have always had a dream about being able to be a father, and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.”

However, both McVay and his fiancé denied those rumors after the victory, committing to the Rams for 2022.

That didn’t stop TV networks from continuing their pursuit of McVay for a color commentator role. Amazon was reportedly interested in McVay for their new Thursday Night Football package, and FOX joined the pursuit when Troy Aikman left the network for ESPN.

For now, McVay will attempt to repeat with Los Angeles, while FOX has reportedly shifted its focus to Sean Payton as a potential replacement for Aikman. Networks will also reportedly look into the possibility of hiring recently retired quarterback Tom Brady as an analyst.

