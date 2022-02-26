Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Rams Coach Sean McVay Returning to LA for Title Defense in 2022

Rams coach Sean McVay has decided to return to Los Angeles next year despite inquiries from networks to become a game analyst, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rumors swirled around Super Bowl LVI that McVay was considering retirement if the Rams won a championship, which they ultimately did. At the time, McVay said how he had grown to understand that the grind of being a coach is exhausting.

“I love this so much that it's such a passion, but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players,” McVay told ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “I’m gonna be married this summer. I want to have a family, and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary. I have always had a dream about being able to be a father, and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.”

SI Recommends

However, both McVay and his fiancé denied those rumors after the victory, committing to the Rams for 2022.

That didn’t stop TV networks from continuing their pursuit of McVay for a color commentator role. Amazon was reportedly interested in McVay for their new Thursday Night Football package, and FOX joined the pursuit when Troy Aikman left the network for ESPN.

For now, McVay will attempt to repeat with Los Angeles, while FOX has reportedly shifted its focus to Sean Payton as a potential replacement for Aikman. Networks will also reportedly look into the possibility of hiring recently retired quarterback Tom Brady as an analyst.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 6, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canelo Alvarez (gold/white trunks) and Caleb Plant (white/gray trunks) box during their undisputed super middleweight world championship boxing match at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Boxing

Report: Canelo Álvarez to Face Dmitry Bivol in Title Fight

The undisputed middleweight champion is set for a light heavyweight title bout this summer.

By Jelani Scott
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31.
MLB

Rob Manfred’s Argument About Owning an MLB Team Is False

By Matt Martell
Lionel "Little Train" James
College Football

Former Auburn Star, Chargers RB Lionel James Died Friday

James, who had been dealing with an illness, spent four years at Auburn and five with the Chargers.

By Daniel Chavkin
Barcelona - 25-02-2022, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Lewis Hamilton at the Formula 1 Winter Testing in Barcelona, Formula 1 Winter Testing
Racing

F1 Preseason Testing in Barcelona Ends With Hamilton on Top

The final day of preseason testing in Barcelona brought rain, five red flags in the morning and fire.

By Madeline Coleman
AP22056037233689 (1)
NHL

Alex Ovechkin on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: ‘Please, No More War’

The Capitals star broke his silence after not speaking with the media on Thursday.

By Jelani Scott
Buccaneers London
NFL

Report: Buccaneers Will Host NFL’s First Ever Game in Germany

The Buccaneers are reportedly hosting to the NFL’s first game in Munich, Germany.

By Daniel Chavkin
Bob Pettit, Elvin Hayes, Rick Barry
Podcasts

Crossover: Celebrating greatness, w/ Bob Pettit, Elvin Hayes & Rick Barry

Three NBA legends join the show to discuss their game vs. today's game and more.

By Howard Beck
140203122238-olympic-rings-cross-country-b017-0-single-image-cut.jpg
Podcasts

Inside Latest SI Weekly Podcast: The Cold Reality of Winter Olympics

John Gonzalez breaks down the biggest stories and controversies from the Beijing Olympics and a Sex and the City baseball mystery in this week's SI Weekly podcast.

By SI Staff