NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal made waves recently when he suggested that the Cowboys should hire former star player and current Jackson State coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders responded to that notion in a recent interview with The Spun:

“First of all, it shows he’s watching and is well-aware of what we’re accomplishing at Jackson State. That’s a tremendous blessing not just for me, but for us. He’s a friend, and I’m thankful for him. We didn’t even discuss it. I’m thankful he mentioned me, but I have no desire to coach in the NFL.”

After leading Jackson State to the program’s best record in school history this past fall at 11–2 record, rumors were abound regarding Sanders potentially making the jump to a program with more prestige. Those rumors only further accelerated following a 2022 recruiting class that featured two of the highest-ranked prospects in program history in five-star cornerback Travis Hunter and four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman.

While it would not be a surprise to see Sanders potentially coaching at another college program in the future, we can dispel any rumors regarding a jump to the NFL for now.

More NFL Coverage: