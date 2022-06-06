Aaron Rodgers in Attendance at Mandatory Minicamp, per Report

After skipping organized team activities earlier in the offseason, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will attend the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Rodgers signed a four-year, $200 million contract extension in the offseason to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history. The deal included $153 million guaranteed.

The extension for Rodgers ended the tension surrounding the contract situation for the Packers franchise quarterback, who once called his future with the team a “beautiful mystery”.

Green Bay is expected to once again be one of the top contenders in the NFC this fall with Rodgers in tow. With the future Hall of Fame QB now locked in until his likely retirement, questions remain for quarterback Jordan Love, who was selected with a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Packers will move forward with Rodgers and continue to be viewed as a contender as long as he’s playing at an elite level, but roster questions still remain.

Will Love continue to develop behind Rodgers? Or will Love be traded for future draft assets now that Rodgers will remain in Green Bay?

Time will tell, but for now, Green Bay moves forward with Rodgers as he begins his preparation for the new NFL season this week.

