Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Jalen Hurts, Donovan Mitchell and Ric Flair on Today's SI Feed
Jalen Hurts, Donovan Mitchell and Ric Flair on Today's SI Feed

Aaron Rodgers in Attendance at Mandatory Minicamp, per Report

After skipping organized team activities earlier in the offseason, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will attend the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Rodgers signed a four-year, $200 million contract extension in the offseason to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history. The deal included $153 million guaranteed.

The extension for Rodgers ended the tension surrounding the contract situation for the Packers franchise quarterback, who once called his future with the team a “beautiful mystery”.

Green Bay is expected to once again be one of the top contenders in the NFC this fall with Rodgers in tow. With the future Hall of Fame QB now locked in until his likely retirement, questions remain for quarterback Jordan Love, who was selected with a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Packers will move forward with Rodgers and continue to be viewed as a contender as long as he’s playing at an elite level, but roster questions still remain.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Will Love continue to develop behind Rodgers? Or will Love be traded for future draft assets now that Rodgers will remain in Green Bay?

Time will tell, but for now, Green Bay moves forward with Rodgers as he begins his preparation for the new NFL season this week.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Oklahoma’s Tiare Jennings celebrates with an index finger toward the sky
College

New WCWS Format Guarantees Rest Days, Tees Up a Strong Finish

Prompted by last year’s scheduling mishap, the adjustments provide flexibility for weather delays and ample recovery time for players.

By Emma Baccellieri
A bruised Cody Rhodes winces during his match vs. Seth Rollins
Play
Wrestling

Cody Rhodes’s Gutty Performance Was the Stuff of Legends

Nobody who saw him wrestle through a torn right pectoral muscle will ever forget the match.

By Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer
Luke-Fickell-cinci
College Football

Cincinnati, Pitt Set Pace for June’s College Football Recruiting Decisions

Many of the Power 5 college football programs added recruits in bulk over the first June visit weekend.

By John Garcia Jr.
AP22157084095106
Play
Betting

Golden State Rides Third-Quarter Run to Game 2 Win

Plus, Updated NBA Finals odds, Avalanche-Oilers Game 4 and more.

By Kyle Wood
Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry celebrate after Poole's buzzer beater
Play
NBA

SI:AM | The Warriors Ran Away with Game 2

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the first two games of the NBA Finals, it’s that both teams are capable of going on runs to completely bury their opponent.

By Dan Gartland
Mar 17, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Ron Rivera pose with the team helmet at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium.
NFL

Ron Rivera: Commanders QB Carson Wentz Is ‘Brilliantly Smart’

The Washington coach has high hopes for his new quarterback.

By Mike McDaniel
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)
Play
Fantasy

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 Fantasy Outlook

A dominating receiver like Adams provides much-needed life to the Raiders offense

By Shawn Childs
Fantasy

Derek Carr 2022 Fantasy Projections

Can Davante Adams's arrival push his quarterback into QB1 fantasy finish?

By Shawn Childs