One of the premiere storylines this offseason has been whether or not the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray will agree on a contract extension, though no resolution has been reached yet. When speaking to the media Monday, left tackle D.J. Humphries addressed the situation and showed some strong support for his quarterback.

“If you think Kyler is not our future, you’re a fool,” he said, per Bo Brack of the PHNX Cardinals Podcast. “You need to stop day-drinking.”



The drama all started in February when Murray scrubbed any mention or image of the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram. After that, his agent released a statement urging the Cardinals to prioritize reaching a long-term deal with Murray, seemingly making it clear that the signal-caller wants a deal sooner rather than later.

In April, he tweeted that Arizona is ‘home’ and that he wants to win Super Bowls there. That same day, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters there was “zero chance” the team would trade Murray. He skipped OTAs and the two sides have yet to get a deal done but Humphries doesn’t care for any narrative that involves both sides not reaching a deal.

Humphries, 28, was selected to his first Pro Bowl this past season and has been with the Cardinals since 2015 when he was selected with the No. 24 pick in the NFL draft.

