Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries Voices Strong Support for Kyler Murray

One of the premiere storylines this offseason has been whether or not the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray will agree on a contract extension, though no resolution has been reached yet. When speaking to the media Monday, left tackle D.J. Humphries addressed the situation and showed some strong support for his quarterback. 

“If you think Kyler is not our future, you’re a fool,” he said, per Bo Brack of the PHNX Cardinals Podcast. “You need to stop day-drinking.”

The drama all started in February when Murray scrubbed any mention or image of the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram. After that, his agent released a statement urging the Cardinals to prioritize reaching a long-term deal with Murray, seemingly making it clear that the signal-caller wants a deal sooner rather than later. 

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In April, he tweeted that Arizona is ‘home’ and that he wants to win Super Bowls there. That same day, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters there was “zero chance” the team would trade Murray. He skipped OTAs and the two sides have yet to get a deal done but Humphries doesn’t care for any narrative that involves both sides not reaching a deal.

Humphries, 28, was selected to his first Pro Bowl this past season and has been with the Cardinals since 2015 when he was selected with the No. 24 pick in the NFL draft. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals 

Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (78) hits a grand slam during fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series elimination game against UCLA.
College

Alo Homers Twice As Oklahoma Dominates UCLA to Make WCWS Final

The Sooners rebounded from an early afternoon loss to claim their spot in the championship series.

By Zach Koons
tiger woods (1)
Golf

Greg Norman Claims Tiger Woods Turned Down ‘Mind-Blowingly Enormous’ Deal

Norman has spearheaded efforts to recruit big-name golfers to LIV Golf, though he was unable to land the sport’s biggest figure.

By Nick Selbe
Patriots coach Bill Belichick and senior advisor Matt Patricia watch during Georgia Pro Day.
NFL

Report: Matt Patricia Leading Candidate for Patriots’ Play-Caller

No decision has been made, but Patricia is reportedly most likely to get offensive play-calling duties for the Patriots.

By Joseph Salvador
UCLA’s Maya Brady (7) celebrates after a home run during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game against Oklahoma.
College

Maya Brady, Tom Brady’s Niece, Shines in WCWS Semi vs. Oklahoma

The UCLA slugger was pivotal in the Bruins upset victory over the Sooners.

By Zach Koons
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI.
NFL

Aaron Donald, Rams Agree to Historic Contract

The star defensive lineman will be back in Los Angeles on a re-worked deal next season.

By Zach Koons
Peyton Manning during half time event between the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL

Report: Broncos Bidders Approached Peyton Manning

All four groups reportedly gauged if he was interested in joining their group as an adviser or minority partner.

By Joseph Salvador
Golfer Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament.
Golf

Phil Mickelson Apologizes for Comments, Announces LIV Golf Deal

The six-time major champion explained his reasoning for the controversial move ahead of the series’s first event this weekend.

By Zach Koons
russell westbrook
NBA

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Hints at Plan for Russell Westbrook

The head coach: “Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen.”

By Nick Selbe