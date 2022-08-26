Retired former All-Pro offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth is out to set the record straight regarding comments he made in response to garnering potential interest from the Cowboys in light of Tyron Smith’s knee injury.

Whitworth, 40, has worked with Amazon’s NFL coverage team throughout the preseason since announcing his retirement in March after 16 NFL seasons. During Thursday night’s 49ers–Texans broadcast, the veteran offensive lineman added some fodder to the rumor mill after quickly answering a question asking whether his phone has been ringing about a comeback.

Whitworth also shared his thoughts on the injured Smith during his reply; the former All-Pro tackle sustained a torn hamstring during Wednesday’s practice and is expected to miss several months following surgery.

“It has,” Whitworth said. “I mean, obviously there’s been some things with the Cowboys and losing Tyron Smith was an awful deal, such a great player and guy, I’ve always just loved watching him play. But it’s been a busy day of answering calls, the problem is they’re calling and texting the wrong person; they need to be texting and calling Melissa Whitworth and the kids ’cause they have final approval on whether I’m ever gonna play football again for sure.”

Whitworth’s response prompted many to wonder whether Dallas has contacted the former Bengals and Rams tackle concerning a possible return. After the broadcast, Whitworth tried to quiet the chatter in a response to a ProFootballTalk article saying his comments confirmed the team reached out, noting he only said he received calls and texts from people “begging me to go to the cowboys!”

PFT’s Mike Florio later wrote a follow-up to Whitworth’s tweet Friday morning suggesting he was backing down to avoid accusations of tampering. The article elicited another reply from the three-time All-Pro.

Whitworth wrote, “In repeated attempts to make assumptions without asking people directly! @ProFootballTalk has got another story wrong and failed to take any responsibility! Have a great Friday folks!”

Whitworth also sent another tweet clarifying the identity of those who reached out, saying he “answered many messages” from both national and Dallas sports reporters and journalists.

“The “people” I mentioned last night,” he wrote, “Asking me if cowboys had reached out? Or if I was interested? Answer was “No” 2 both! Appreciate them for doing it the right way!”

While it remains to be seen if the Cowboys have genuine interest, Whitworth will remain retired until further notice. However, it’s worth noting that the 16-year vet did not shut the door on a possible comeback earlier this summer, saying back in May, “You never say never.”

Widely regarded as one of the best players of his era at the position, Whitworth, a four-time Pro Bowler and 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year, won his first ring in his final NFL game in February, a 23–20 Rams’ win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LV.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country.