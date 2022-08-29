This is his chance to reestablish what he’s capable of becoming as a head coach. Plus, more on punter Matt Araiza, expectations for Kyler Murray, another visit to Las Vegas and much more.

TAMPA—Bruce Arians saw the practice with his own eyes and he’s known the new Buccaneers coach, his successor, since the guy was a teenager. So adding a team that was dragging for a couple hours to the Todd Bowles he knows, and the 69-year-old had a pretty good idea of what was coming..

But the coworker standing next to Arians as Bowles called the team up sure didn’t. A few minutes later, she was stunned, and even a little amused.

“I didn’t think I’d hear that much cussing anymore since you left,” she joked to Arians.

“Oh, yeah, he’s got it in him,” Arians responded. “I promise.”

These are now Bowles’s Buccaneers—and the people who are a part of it think the timing of his arrival, contrary to popular belief, couldn’t be better.

For Arians, things playing out this way allowed for him to hand a championship-ready team to a man he says is “like a second son to me.” For Bowles’ coaches, it’s a chance to keep building on what they’ve already established, knowing the plan is for the head man to be around a while. For the players, it’s a new voice, and one that can give them a different

perspective than Arians did, while maintaining all the good the old man established.

And for Bowles himself? This is the chance to reestablish what he’s always thought he was capable of being as a head coach after a short-circuited stint with the Jets ended three-and-a-half years ago. It’s also an opportunity to show who he is, which has forever been a little different than the stoic, stern-looking guy you’ve seen on your TV screen.

Who he is was on display in that scene Arians described from earlier in camp, all the same as it was the day I showed up, which happened to be another one carrying triple-digit heat indexes into a two-hour practice window. The difference, on this day, was that rather than beat his team down again, he chose to pulled back the reins, and pulled them into the fieldhouse for a brisk, climate-controlled 90 minutes of work..

“Common sense is important, because I know how much we need these guys during the year,” Bowles said in a quiet moment after practice under the shield of a tent. “And that subtle part of it, just being an ex-player, you can see who does what, when they’re tired, when they’re not. I’m a very good observational guy—Bruce has told me that. My thing is, what can we do better? Not to take away the things we were doing great, but to add on to it, to tweak some things to what we can do better, because we didn’t win the whole thing.”

That’s the other thing. Few first-year coaches come out of the gate talking about winning “the whole thing.” Bowles isn’t afraid to. He knows where his team is, what it’s capable of and what he’s capable of, too.

Which is another reason to think he might just be the right guy at the right time for the Buccaneers.

We’re back with just 10 days left until the kickoff game in Inglewood, and 13 days to the season’s first Sunday, and we’ve got plenty to get to. Inside this week’s MMQB, you’ll find …

• A thorough look at the Matt Araiza situation, as it pertains to the Bills and the NFL.

• What all that money has added up to for Kyler Murray in Arizona.

• Where Josh McDaniels stands three months after we first visited him in Vegas.

And so much more. But we’re starting with Tom Brady’s team, and why the Buccaneers seem (at least to me) to have gotten the right guy to get him his eighth ring, and the Bucs a second Lombardi in three years.

Bowles’s new beginning in Tampa really starts with Arians’s endpoint. It’s falling behind 27–3 at home against the Rams in the divisional round. It’s battling back tooth-and-nail to tie the score at 27. But it’s how the game ended—a miscommunication leading to a coverage bust that sprung Cooper Kupp free for a 44-yard Matthew Stafford bomb to the post that put the Rams in position for a game-winning field goal—that’s still on the mind of the new man in charge.

“It comes down to execution and doing the little things,” Bowles said. “We lacked on the little things in the game we lost to the Rams. Now, they have a good team and they beat us, and I give them all the credit. But we lacked the little things. Even before that game, we lacked some little things. We were good enough to win because we were more talented. And the work ethic is there.

“We just gotta make sure we’re hitting on all cylinders. The culture has been great. And if we don’t play together, it doesn’t mean anything.”

This is also who Bowles is—detail-oriented and driven—and the kind of guy who spent an offseason not comforting himself with the 13 wins the Bucs finished the regular season with, or the Super Bowl they won the year before. He was picking apart why the season ended like it did. And that part is apparent in camp, and even in the action he took the day I was there in moving the team indoors.

The communication could’ve been better on Kupp’s big play, and that’s been addressed, for sure. But there was also the state the team was in when Rams center Brian Allen snapped the ball to Stafford on that one. Bluntly, as Bowles saw it, they weren’t quite where they needed to be. The team was tired. The team was beat up. Its age showed up in spots. That guys were in and out of the lineup did, too.

“Our whole thing is how we finished the season,” he continued. “And when you don’t go as far as you went the season before, where we won the Super Bowl, you try to tweak some things. We were run down at the end of the year. After [playing through] the Super Bowl [the year before], we got a lot of people hurt during the year, so even though we won 13 games, we were mixing and matching all year. Health was a big thing.”

So Bowles has been super conscious of his players being where they need to be, both mentally and physically, when the season starts, and that his roster has 15 guys on it on the wrong side of 30.

That might mean Julio Jones—who, at 33, has been one of the stars of camp—being on a two-days-on, one-day-off practice cadence. It might mean moving a practice in the dead of August in Central Florida into air conditioning. It might even be giving a certain legendary

quarterback all the time he needs to be in the right place when the calendar turns to Sept. 11 and the Bucs are in Dallas for the Sunday-night opener.

And none of it’s arbitrary or willy-nilly, either. It’s all calculated, and reasoned.

“Bruce did it as well, but we did more of it because we didn’t go as far last year,” Bowles said. “[The players] took care of their bodies better. I was giving guys assigned days even more so than we were in the past and making sure when the heat index went to a certain amount, certain guys got to be able to cut back on certain reps. I was really monitoring that from a health standpoint.”

The other end of that bargain is where that tongue-lashing of a few weeks ago came from—if he’s going to give a little to the players, he’s expecting everything from them when he asks for it. And in giving a lot to him, the players are trusting that, as a guy with a rare combination of eight years of NFL playing experience and 22 years on NFL sidelines, Bowles knows when to push which buttons.

The key being, says second-year safety Antoine Winfield, that the players know “Coach Bowles wants what’s best for us.” And that it’s important for Bowles to find the right answers for those guys was apparent, quite literally, from the moment he took the job in March, more than two months after the season came to a close.

“We have a really good sports science team, and he’s embraced them from Day 1—first day, he was named head coach, he was talking already about how we were gonna do our London trip,” Bucs GM Jason Licht said. “He wanted to know the science behind when we should leave, when’s the best time. He thinks through these things. He’s very detailed.”

Which, really, shows up all over the place.

In trying to describe Bowles the tactician, Licht, who spent years with the Eagles, called back a story centered on Philly’s late, legendary defensive coordinator Jim Johnson. One day, Licht remembered, Johnson lingered in the shower for more than 20 minutes, to the point where people were concerned. So Licht went to check on him.

“I was like, ‘You O.K. in there?’ ” Licht said, laughing, knowing it sounds a little absurd. “And he was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I just got caught up scheming up a new blitz.’ And he said with that stuff he’d wake up in the middle of the night and write it on napkins. He was addicted, obsessed with coming up with new, creative things. And Todd’s got that bug in him.”

As such, at his first team meeting back in April, Bowles let his players know that his door would be open, and the results of that offer, and the players’ response to it, shows the resource he’s become for them. Licht says that, more often than not, if he strolls down to the head coach’s office now, there’ll be a player in there.

In fact, he's established office hours, like a college professor, to make himself available. It can be, as you’d expect, there for players to discuss something personal, if need be. But normally, that time’s used for players to come in and tie up details football-wise, in whatever area a guy needs it.

“It can be just whatever, really whatever,” Winfield said. “For me, personally, just going to ask him questions, seeing who we got coming up, what he sees, offenses we’re gonna face, really anything.”

It’s an extension of what Arians used to see in his old defensive coordinator’s office when the sun wasn’t up yet.

“If you were in there at 5 in the morning, someone would be in there watching film with him,” Arians said. “He’d have [Jamel] Dean in there, [Sean Murphy-] Bunting, Winfield, teaching them all the nuances, down to how to watch film. That’s something he’s always done, and now that he’s the head coach, he’s not changing.”

The difference now is he can offer it to guys on the other side of the ball, too, and give everyone a more global perspective. And whether it’s for someone as experienced Brady, or as green as rookie Luke Goedeke, who is projected to start at guard, Bowles usually has something to give.

“Everything I try to do, and make sure that I talk to them about is football-related,” Bowles said. “Why we win, why we lose, every situation, show them on tape, bring them in, make them see it as a team, put them back in those situations, we’ve been doing a lot of that. I’ve just tried to expand it a little bit, as to what they can see, I think I help the offense by giving them perspective on how the defense thinks.

“I don’t try to be on the offense, but I can tell you what they’re trying to do to you, and where the weaknesses are, and what can hurt and what can help. I do that much more. We try to make sure everyone is accountable and include everybody. If we’ve had one thing, we are trust, loyalty and respect. And we still are. And I’d add accountability. So it’s the same thing, I’m not trying to say this is my way. This is our way.”

Arians handed a championship-ready team to Bowles, who he says is “like a second son to me.” Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Bowles’s way also isn’t just an extension of Arians’s way.

The marks of what has been in Tampa the past three years are clearly still there. But when Bowles mentioned his emphasis on accountability and details, I asked him whether some of that connects back to the times he worked for Bill Parcells.

“There are a lot of marks of Parcells,” said Bowles, smiling. “But I’ve got 12 or 13 guys I’ve probably learned from. Bruce being one, Parcells another one, majorly. Richie Petitbon and Emmitt Thomas, Andy Reid, Wade Phillips, Mike Zimmer, I looked at Dick LeBeau’s tape a lot, learned a lot from [Tony] Dungy, watching him and knowing him. You learn a lot of things from a lot of different guys. And they don’t even know they’re teaching you.

“You take certain things. I’m always looking to learn something and incorporate it into being myself, but not them. I will never be them, never try to be them, but if I can add something that can help me coach better and hope us win, I’ll take advice from the bagger at Publix. It doesn’t matter. I try to keep my mind open.”

That much is clear in the day-to-day, too, and how he’s establishing his way.

On one hand, earlier this year, when linebacker Devin White, who’s a little bit (or a lot) of a free spirit, went to his coach asking whether the team could play music during warmups at practice, Bowles quickly yielded. And when the team needs the coach to ease the pedal, he’s got a way of sensing that.

“Everything is very thoughtful,” Licht said. “I think it comes from coaching for a long time, but also from being a former player, of when the team’s maybe dragging a little bit and not because they’re lazy. It’s just the workload.”

On the other hand, he’s not afraid to step on someone’s throat when the day’s objective isn’t accomplished, or skittish about keeping his team out in the heat to get that work done.

And on a lot of days this summer, getting the message on across has gone back to that game with the Rams, one lost on the margins. Arians was always serious about drilling down on such situations—two-minute, red zone, third down, whatever—in practice. Parcells, going back to Bowles’ time in Dallas and Miami, was maniacal about it.

Bowles, now as a head coach again is too, and the way 2021 ended has made it easy for him to illustrate for his players why.

“We’re out here pretty much doing situations the whole time—two-minute, end of half, things like that,” Winfield said. “But I know we’re getting ourselves in position, knowing what we’re going to see in two-minute, third down. I feel like it’s really gonna take us a long way.”

And around here, with Tom Brady as the quarterback, everyone knows going a long way really only means one thing.

To be sure, the bar here couldn’t be higher.