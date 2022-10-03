Minkah Fitzpatrick Says Steelers Are ‘Better Than’ Jets Despite Loss

After the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick voiced his frustration with the team’s play during postgame media availability.

“It’s frustrating losing to people that you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick said when asked about the loss.

The Steelers certainly had plenty of chances in an eventful game Sunday. The offense sputtered in the first half before coach Mike Tomlin pulled the trigger on replacing starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in favor of first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

Pickett gave the offense a temporary spark, rushing for two touchdowns to briefly give Pittsburgh the lead. However, Pickett struggled throwing the ball in his Steelers debut, as he threw three second-half interceptions that gave the Jets life late in the game. A two-yard touchdown run by Jets running back Breece Hall was the decisive score with 16 seconds remaining.

The Steelers have a busy week ahead as they prepare for the Bills next Sunday. Pittsburgh now has a quarterback controversy between the incumbent starter in Trubisky and the quarterback of the future in Pickett.

More NFL Coverage: