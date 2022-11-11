Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an NFL game. Ryan was demoted all the way to third string each of the last two games, as he was inactive while veteran Nick Foles served as Ehlinger’s backup.

Ryan entered the season as the Colts starter following an offseason trade from the Falcons. However, it hasn’t worked out as either side hoped, with Ryan leading the lead in interceptions with nine despite playing in just seven games so far.

Since taking over for Ryan, Ehlinger has thrown for over 300 passing yards and one interception, but he has yet to throw for a touchdown. He’s also rushed the ball 11 times for 54 yards.

