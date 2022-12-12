Brock Purdy’s Dad Emotional In Stands During Son’s First NFL Start

The 49ers started rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday following Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury suffered against the Dolphins.

Purdy, who was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, looked anything but the last player selected when he made his first start on Sunday.

Purdy had an outstanding first half for the 49ers, who took a 28–0 lead into the half over the Bucs. The rookie quarterback finished the first half 14-of-18 for 185 yards and two touchdown passes, while also adding a short touchdown run to pace the San Francisco offense.

The performance left his dad emotional in the stands.

Purdy’s family had not traveled to many games this season as the rookie was buried on the depth chart for the 49ers. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they made plans well in advance to attend the game against the Buccaneers on Sunday to see Tom Brady. An added bonus was seeing their son make his first NFL start, and play incredibly well to boot.