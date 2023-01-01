49ers QB Brock Purdy’s Jersey Headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will have a piece of memorabilia from his first pro season showcased at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After becoming the first quarterback in team history to win his first three career starts, the Hall of Fame will show off the jersey he wore in the first two of those games in Canton, Ohio.

Purdy rose to stardom on the team after being this year’s NFL draft “Mr. Irrelevant,” meaning he was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. But, because of quarterback woes on the team, he remains in the starting role for the time being.

“From Mr. Irrelevant to Hall of Fame relevant!” the Twitter caption from the Hall of Fame read.

Purdy became the 49ers’ starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury and was believed to be out for the remainder of the season. Trey Lance was already out for the year with an ankle injury.

The rookie quarterback from Iowa State is 3-0 as a starter and helped San Francisco clinch the NFC West title.

The 23-year-old has completed 77 of 115 pass attempts for 912 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions.