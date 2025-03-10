Matching Six Free Agent QBs With a Perfect Team After Geno Smith Trade
NFL free agency is almost here and more teams than ever have unsettled quarterback situations. However, those teams are in luck because there are a number of veteran free agents available this offseason to fill any openings.
Following the Las Vegas Raiders' big trade for Geno Smith on Friday, here's a look at the best fits for the top free agent quarterbacks in 2025.
Sam Darnold
Darnold had a career-changing season in 2024. He led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record while completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His passer rating (102.4) and QBR (60.4) were by far the best of his career and now he's hitting free agency looking for a big deal. There's still a chance the Vikings bring him back, but after his big struggles in Week 18 and in a wild-card round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the two sides look ready to part ways. Minnesota has J.J. McCarthy ready to take the reins, so Darnold will likely be looking for a new home.
Two teams make sense for the 27-year-old quarterback, as the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans both are in search of a veteran quarterback. The Titans own the top pick in the draft and could opt to go in that direction. That said, rumors persist that the Titans are open to trading the No. 1 selection, which leaves the door open for Darnold. Meanwhile, after trading Geno Smith to the Raiders, the Seahawks look like a near-perfect fit for Darnold. The scheme matches his abilities, and Seattle is ready to win now.
Best Fit: Seattle Seahawks
Aaron Rodgers
Statistically speaking, the 2024 campaign was the worst of Rodgers's career, but his numbers weren't horrific. Sure, the New York Jets went 5-12, but coming off a torn Achilles tendon the four-time NFL MVP completed 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Cue the "not great, not terrible" meme.
The Raiders and New York Giants make the most sense for Rodgers, but staying in the Big Apple feels like the right fit here. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll need to win in 2025 to keep their jobs. Yes, New York could trade up to draft a franchise quarterback, but they need to turn things around quickly. With a true No. 1 receiver like Malik Nabers in place, Rodgers would immediately inherit a go-to target.
A one-year deal for Rodgers as a bridge quarterback with the Giants makes the most sense, as there's enough talent for New York to compete immediately. There's cap space to improve things on both sides of the ball, but nothing will improve without an immediate upgrade at quarterback. The Titans and Raiders will flirt with Rodgers, but his best fit is staying in New York.
Best Fit: New York Giants
Russell Wilson
Wilson had an up-and-down year with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, leading them to the postseason but not putting up great numbers. In 11 games he completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. Both sides might be ready to move on, which means the 36-year-old could be looking for a new home again.
Like Rodgers, he'll almost certainly be seen as a bridge quarterback for a team looking to add a young, developmental project. That makes the Titans, and the Giants his most likely fits. He may have to wait for other dominoes to fall but he should be brought in somewhere to at least compete for a starting job. And his best fit is a familiar one.
With the Raiders having filled their quarterback spot with Geno Smith, and Rodgers being the best fit for the Giants, the Titans appear to be the top spot for Wilson. If Tennessee decides to select a quarterback at No. 1, Wilson would provide a great buffer to ease him into the role.
Best Fit: Tennessee Titans
Gardner Minshew
Minshew made nine starts for the Raiders in 2024 before breaking his collarbone in Week 11. He wasn't great when he did play, completing 66.3% of his passes for 2,013 yards, with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It's safe to say the 28-year-old is entering the backup phase of his career.
The best fit for Minshew will be a spot where he can be a backup with an actual chance of playing. The Vikings make sense with the veteran coming in to back up McCarthy, while a reunion with the Indianapolis Colts would make sense, too. But with Cooper Rush hitting free agency, Minshew looks like a solid fit for the Dallas Cowboys.
Dak Prescott is coming off season-ending hamstring surgery and has suffered injuries in the past. Dallas would be best served to have a backup with a ton of experience and Minshew fits that bill.
Best Fit: Dallas Cowboys
Justin Fields
The Pittsburgh Steelers sat Fields behind Russell Wilson in 2024 but the former first-rounder saw action in 10 games and showed flashes of his immense potential. On the season he completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception. He added 289 yards and five touchdowns on 62 rushes. Now he's hitting free agency.
While several teams could gamble on Fields's upside, the best fit for him will be staying with the Steelers as they know his strengths and he knows offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's system. He could opt to gamble on going to a team like the Colts to compete with incumbent Anthony Richardson, but that would be risky and the 25-year-old is at a point in his career where he has to turn his potential into production. Backing up another young quarterback would only hurt his development.
There's one answer here and it's for Fields to stay put and have his chance as the team's starter.
Best Fit: Pittsburgh Steelers
Daniel Jones
Jones's six seasons with the Giants were so tumultuous that no one really knows what he can actually do. After three lackluster campaigns to start his career, he made the Pro Bowl in 2022 while guiding the Giants to the playoffs. Then he followed that up with two awful seasons, reverting to his old form.
In 10 games last season, Jones completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Things got so bad, New York actually released him on Nov. 22 after he lined up at safety in practice. The Vikings picked up him up as a backup but he's now hitting free agency.
Jones needs to find a situation where he can compete for a starting job because no one will hand him the QB1 spot. The Colts will have a quarterback competition in 2025, as Richardson has yet to solidify his spot as the team's signal-caller of the future. That's the best fit for Jones on a one-year, prove-it contract. No matter how much he has struggled, at his best he can beat out Richardson and relaunch his career.