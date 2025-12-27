One 49ers Player is Close to Returning From Injury
Only two more regular-season games are left until the playoffs for the San Francisco 49ers.
Their offense is clicking on all cylinders at a critical part of their season. However, it wouldn’t hurt to have reinforcement with their depth on offense.
It just so happens the 49ers may be getting that reinforcement next week. On Friday, Kyle Shanahan revealed that wide receiver Jacob Cowing should return to practice after their matchup with the Chicago Bears.
Kyle Shanahan provides good news on Jacob Cowing
“It was close to this week,” Shanahan said. “I'd be surprised if we don't start practicing him next week.”
Cowing had a chance to practice this week, but just couldn’t hit the markers needed for it. He’s been on the Injured Reserve list since late August with a hamstring injury.
The 49ers haven’t specified what happened to his hamstring. You have to imagine it was some sort of tear or more. George Kittle tore his hamstring in Week 1.
That’s what got him placed on the Injured Reserve list. However, he came back after four games. So, what on earth is Cowing dealing with?
Maybe his hamstring tore off the bone. Kittle did say that if that happened to him, he would’ve been out longer. The 49ers never revealed that about him.
When he comes back, Cowing should enlighten everyone on what went wrong. It’s possible he could’ve aggravated his hamstring injury during his recovery.
Until he speaks, or unless Shanahan actually spills the beans, it’s all speculative. Either way, getting Cowing back would be great. Depth is never a bad thing.
I do, however, wonder how much he’ll be able to contribute to the team. The 49ers already have a strong nucleus with their special teams, and there’s no way Cowing receives offensive snaps.
Not at this stage. If this was over a month ago, when Ricky Pearsall was out for six games, then sure. That would’ve been the time to see if he could have a role.
The 49ers’ offense could use that vertical threat. It’s the main thing missing from their offense that could really take them to the next level.
The 49ers will have three weeks from the moment they open Cowing’s practice window to decide if they want to activate him off the Injured Reserve list. I don’t believe they’ll do it.
Cowing is not some trusted and established player for them to just throw in there. He hasn’t played this season. I’d keep the expectations low on him being activated.
