What Kyle Shanahan's Odds are to Win Coach of the Year Award

Kyle Shanahan has usually been of the favorites to win the NFL Coach of the Year award.

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches his players work out during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been regarded as one of the better coaches in the NFL for the last six years.

He has a nice little haul of critics who takes jabs at him as he's been a glorified runner-up in his career. Nevertheless, he is a coach who, if available, almost every team would target.

That is why Shanahan has usually been a betting favorite to win the NFL Coach of the Year award. However, that has changed this year.

DraftKings sportsbook has Shanahan right in the middle with the 17th best odds (+3000) to win it this upcoming season. He's always been in the top 10 before the season.

It seems the state of the 49ers, especially coming off a six-win season, has him losing steam. Not to mention the plethora of key players that departed the 49ers this offseason.

The 49ers are relying upon rookie and second-year players, mainly on defense, to fill those voids. It's a bold strategy that they hope will pay off for them.

Even if the 49ers' offense is amazing, which is Shanahan's wheelhouse, it won't matter if the defense isn't performing at an adequate level.

That will be a reflection on Shanahan as the head coach of the team. He's placed a ton of trust in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to handle it.

For his sake, he better hope it doesn't take too long for it pan out because it can prove detrimental to the success of the team in 2025.

