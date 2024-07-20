What the Betting Odds are for Christian McCaffrey to win the MVP Award in 2024
It is undeniable how phenomenal Christian McCaffrey was for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.
He earned multiple honors like NFL Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Pro, and named a Pro Bowler. That illustrates just how stupendous he was last season, but arguably his most impressive accolade was being named as a finalist for the MVP award.
That award never gets considered for running backs anymore. It has basically become the "best quarterback" award now. The last time a non-quarterbacks won it was Adrian Peterson in 2021, so for McCaffrey to be named a finalist might be his most impressive honor in 2023.
McCaffrey is sure to have another elite season in 2024, which means he very well could be in the running for the MVP award again. As it stands, DraftKings sportsbook has the betting odds for McCaffrey to win the MVP award in 2024 set at +4000.
He has the best odds of any non-quarterback to win the award, but he trails 17 quarterbacks as the betting favorite to win it. That sounds about right where he should be. Quarterbacks have been winning the award for 11 straight years now. It'll likely continue in 2024 and beyond.
As much as McCaffrey will be a driving force for the 49ers again, I don't see how he ever wins the MVP award. Offensive Player of the Year has become the non-quarterback MVP award now. He definitely could end up winning that again before he ever comes close to actually being the MVP.
It's a bummer that is what the MVP award has become now, but that is what happens when the NFL transformed into a passing league. It made the value of the quarterback skyrocket into greater heights than it already was. McCaffrey's betting odds sound sweet initially, but it isn't one anyone should take.