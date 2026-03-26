Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for NCAA Tournament Round 3

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an instant $200 FanCash bonus when they bet just $5 on NCAA Tournament Round 3 action. With four compelling matchups scheduled for Thursday, March 26, bettors can capitalize on this generous $200 FanCash offer while wagering on teams fighting to reach the fourth round. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos before tip-off.

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How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NCAA Tournament betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with $200 in FanCash immediately after placing their first $5 wager. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and delivers the full bonus amount instantly upon bet settlement. The promotion applies to any betting market with minimum odds of -500, making it perfect for NCAA Tournament Round 3 wagers.

Consider betting $5 on Texas +6.5 against Purdue in Thursday's opening game. If the Longhorns cover the spread, you win your original wager plus receive $200 in FanCash. Even if Purdue wins by more than 6.5 points and your bet loses, you still earn the full $200 FanCash bonus for future wagering opportunities.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing the qualifying wager.

Minimum $5 cash wager required on odds of -500 or better.

Qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of account creation.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NCAA Tournament Round 3

Follow these simple steps to secure your $200 FanCash bonus before Thursday's NCAA Tournament Round 3 games begin.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Make your first deposit using any accepted payment method. Navigate to any NCAA Tournament Round 3 betting market and toggle on the promotion in your bet slip. Place your qualifying $5 cash wager on any market with odds of -500 or better. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your bet settles, regardless of the outcome.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed insights into betting features and user experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience beyond the initial welcome promotion. These offers typically appear in the dedicated 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application.

Regular users can expect enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback promotions on specific bet types, and seasonal campaigns tied to major tournaments like the NCAA Tournament. Check the promotions tab daily to discover new opportunities for maximizing your betting value during March's biggest college basketball games.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.