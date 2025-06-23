All 49ers

Why the 49ers are the Betting Favorites to Win the NFC West

It's a little odd that a six win team is the betting favorite to win the NFC West.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
It's not often that a losing team from a season is expected to win their division the following season.

Well, that is exactly what is happening with the San Francisco 49ers. DraftKings sportsbook has them as the betting favorites to win the NFC West, despite coming off a six-win season.

Now, the 49ers are very likely to bounce back from their mediocre year. Their health luck should be more favorable, and their execution should be cleaner, especially on offense.

However, there is another significant factor that explains why they're the betting favorite. Thanks to their losing season, they have a schedule filled with easy matchups.

That can get overlooked when considering why a team will win its division. The 49ers get to face lowly opponents like the Jaguars, Giants, Saints, and Browns.

Even with the enormous question mark surrounding their defense, having to face a bunch of mediocre teams benefits the 49ers greatly.

Meanwhile, the Rams will face stronger teams because of their successful season last year. It could get dicey for them even if they are an excellent team themselves.

Still, if the 49ers' schedule is a main factor, or even the top one, for why they are a betting favorite to win the NFC West, it's sad.

It means they are only the favorites because of their opponents, not so much because of how good a team they are expected to be.

Back in 2023, the 49ers were the favorites because of who they were, not who they were playing. Of course, this team isn't nearly as good as that one.

But it doesn't change the fact that them being a favorite this year is sad or even fraudulent. The Rams should be the favorites over them without question.

