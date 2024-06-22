Will Brock Purdy Throw for Over or Under 28.5 Touchdowns in 2024?
2023 was an impressive year for Brock Purdy.
No one could've foresaw the season he had, which played a significant role in the San Francisco 49ers reaching the Super Bowl. One of his more impressive stats last year were the 31 passing touchdowns he tallied.
No quarterback has done so under Kyle Shanahan before with the 49ers. Throwing for that many is why DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under on passing touchdowns for Purdy at 28.5. Getting around that number alone would be sweet for Purdy, but he did so without a real offseason.
Now that he actually has one thanks to being healthy, he should be able to eclipse that and even top his number from last season. The only tough part is that the 49ers aren't a heavy passing attack offense, so that could be the scare there.
Will Purdy throw for over or under 28.5 touchdowns in 2024?
I have to side with the over here. I think Purdy gets to 30 touchdowns or more again this upcoming season. It's tough to envision him getting worse as opposed to better in 2024. Again, it is mostly due to the fact that he has an offseason to improve on his areas of weakness and polish up where he's already strong at.
Plus, a lot of touchdowns came via Christian McCaffrey last season. I don't envision he goes wild breaking records again like he did, so maybe a few of those rushing touchdowns that he stacked will swing to Purdy on the passing side.
It doesn't really matter too much if the 49ers aren't a high-volume passing offense. That didn't matter much last year and it won't in 2024. Which side are you taking for Purdy's over/under on passing touchdowns?