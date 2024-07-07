Will Christian McCaffrey Have Over or Under 10.5 Rushing Touchdowns in 2024?
One of the most impressive accomplishments Christian McCaffrey achieved last year was tying the all-time NFL record of consecutive games with a touchdown.
McCaffrey will forever be in NFL and San Francisco 49ers franchise history after he tied Hall of Famer Lenny More with 17 straight games with a touchdown. Much of that had to do with the 14 rushing touchdowns he tallied last season. McCaffrey was simply a scoring machine and is sure to put up similar numbers this upcoming season.
That is why Draftkings sportsbook has set the over/under for rushing touchdowns for McCaffrey in 2024 at 10.5. Initially it seems like a lock for him to hit the over, but McCaffrey has only rushed for double-digit touchdowns twice in his career including last year.
So, will McCaffrey have over or under 10.5 rushing touchdowns in 2024?
I think he gets it, but just barely. I see McCaffrey getting 11 touchdowns this upcoming season. For starters, I do think his workload will be decreased a bit. Those scoring opportunities could come elsewhere moving forward for the 49ers on the ground.
But also, I think the passing game of the 49ers will be more frequent for them. McCaffrey as a scorer will be more prevalent as a receiver in 2024. That is where he really makes the 49ers' offense a cheat code because he's an incredibly tough matchup.
Either way, over 10.5 rushing touchdowns is superb and could end up being an easy accomplishment again for McCaffrey. There is no one that Kyle Shanahan trusts more with the football than McCaffrey, so of course if there is a scoring opportunity he will want to cash in with his most reliable and talented player on offense.