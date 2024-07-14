Will Kyle Shanahan win Coach of the Year in 2024?
A franchise altering move that the San Francisco 49ers made was hiring Kyle Shanahan to be their head coach in 2017.
The 49ers have seen a ton of success since they did so with Shanahan being one of the best head coaches in the NFL for the last five years. However, his status of being one of the best hasn't come in the form of any accolades.
Aside from not having a Super Bowl win, Shanahan still doesn't have a Coach of the Year award of his own. He really should've won it in 2019 when no one expected the 49ers to have such a phenomenal season. Instead, he was snubbed by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.
Still, Shanahan should always be in the running to win the award since he always has the 49ers as one of the top teams in the NFL. But his odds of winning it doesn't reflect a strong likelihood on DraftKings sportsbook. Shanahan currently is a +3500 betting favorite to win the award next season, which is basically saying its a long shot for him.
Are the odds valid? Or will Shanahan finally win the Coach of the Year award in 2024?
There's no way he is going to win it. The best chance for Shanahan was in 2019 and that is something I personally will never let go. That is because of the premise and standard that the Coach of the Year award is, which is given to the coach who either exceeded expectations on a terrible team or handled insane adversity.
Since Shanahan and the 49ers are always expected to be Super Bowl contenders -- he'll never win it. That is the sad reality of the away because you would think it is basically the MVP award for coaches. Instead, it's an award that is given to a coach who turned around a team from the previous year or persevered on a team that suffered a lot of setbacks.
Winning Coach of the Year is something that will never occur for Shanahan.