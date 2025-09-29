3 Plays That Heavily Influenced the 49ers' Loss Against the Jaguars
The San Francisco 49ers essentially imploded in their 26-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Several plays negatively factored their implosion. However, three plays heavily influenced the loss more than others.
49ers Get Hosed by the Referees
Around the 12-minute mark in the second quarter, the Jaguars were flagged for holding. Since the penalty occurred at their own nine-yard line, only half the penalty yardage was enforced.
The 49ers would get the Jaguars on 2nd-and-17 by accepting it. However, declining the penalty was the choice to make since the 49ers would get a 3rd-and-12.
That is what Kyle Shanahan wanted. Instead, the referees hosed them. They thought Shanahan wanted the penalty accepted, but he didn't indicate that.
In the postgame, Shanahan said the referees admitted they had made a mistake. As a result, the 49ers had to defend the Jaguars two more times to get off the field, which they failed to do.
It felt like that threw off the momentum for the 49ers. That drive ultimately resulted in a touchdown for the Jaguars, putting them up 14-3.
Special Teams Blunder
Stop me if you've heard this before, but the 49ers' special teams played a factor in the loss. At the 2:40-minute mark in the third quarter, the 49ers punted it away after a three-and-out.
The punt was fielded at the Jaguars' 13-yard line by Parker Washington. He forced a defender to miss, and that was all she wrote. He took it across the 49ers' midfield logo towards the Jaguars' sideline for an 87-yard touchdown.
That put the Jaguars up 26-14. Just when the 49ers were within a score of coming back, their special teams gave it up. Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer can be blamed, but this is a constant issue.
It never matters who the coach or players are. This issue starts first and foremost with Shanahan. Until he takes special teams seriously, it's going to look like a joke every year.
Brock Purdy Coughs up the Game
There were a handful of negative plays that Brock Purdy made that heavily influenced the 49ers' loss to the Jaguars. But the most glaring one is the fumble he lost on his final drop back of the game.
I'm sure the 49ers' offensive line is going to be blamed for that. Or maybe the wide receivers for not getting open. But Purdy held onto the ball for way too long.
He had his checkdown open in front of him with the pocket collapsing. Instead, he held onto the ball looking for the chunk play and was stripped by his former teammate Arik Armstead.
If he got the ball out of his hands, the potential game-winning drive is alive for the 49ers. Mac Jones, on a bum knee, was able to get it done the week before.
Purdy coughed it up because of his greediness. He averaged 3.04 seconds to throw, which is way too long. If he doesn't drill it into his head to get rid of the ball, he will repeat this mistake.