The Good, Bad, and Ugly From 49ers' 26-21 Loss to Jaguars
Everything unraveled for the San Francisco 49ers in their 26-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offense underperformed, special teams is still an issue, and the defense misses Nick Bosa.
There's a lot of bad and ugly to reflect on from the 49ers' loss. Before I get to that, let's look at one of the good takeaways from the game.
The Good: Upton Stout and Second-Half Defensive Stand
It cannot be overstated how impressive rookie Upton Stout has been for the 49ers. I'd argue he's been the best rookie for them this season.
Stout only allowed two catches on three targets for eight yards and a 70.1 passer rating, which is his best line this season. He even had an interception.
And yes, I am unofficially counting his almost interception as a real one because he was hosed by the referee. Nevertheless, Stout has been phenomenal for the 49ers.
Speaking of phenomenal, the 49ers' defense was that in the second half. They only allowed three points, which shows the adjustments made were perfect.
This game was by far their worst performance of the season, but it was still decent thanks to their second-half stand. Overall, they only allowed 19 points without Nick Bosa. Not too shabby.
The Bad: Run Blocking Woes Continue
I'm not ready to say Christian McCaffrey has lost some of his burst yet. It's hard to fully judge him when he hardly has any adequate running lanes.
The run-blocking woes continued for the 49ers against the Jaguars. It's been an issue all season long. Their pass-blocking is more than fine. It's the run-blocking that is struggling.
The 49ers have the fifth-highest team run stuffed rate at 20.8 percent. The offensive line isn't moving anyone. They're getting beaten at the point of attack and/or can't sustain their blocks.
It's why the 49ers are the only team in the NFL without a rushing touchdown this season. This is an issue that needs correcting immediately, or else defending the 49ers will be easy.
The Ugly: Brock Purdy
There wasn't anything pretty about Brock Purdy's performance against Jacksonville. Outside of the final touchdown drive they got, he was ugly.
Too many of his passes were high, forcing his receivers to high-point and extend. Some of those high passes were hospital balls like the one to Jauan Jennings at the goal line.
Jennings injured his ribs on that play because Purdy couldn't keep the throw on the numbers. He was also responsible for three turnovers that led to points and iced the game.
Now, Kyle Shanahan revealed on Monday that Purdy has toe soreness. It was evident he didn't look fully healthy in the game, especially when he didn't scramble much.
But that is no excuse for his poor decision-making. He held onto the ball for over three seconds on average, like on his fumble that lost the game. That's not gonna cut it in this league, and it's been an issue of his since last season.
Purdy has to stop looking for chunk plays and holding onto the ball like it's a memento. He only has so much time to throw when he drops back. Until he gets that through his head, ugly performances like this will repeat themselves.