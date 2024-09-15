49ers Lose To Minnesota 23-17, For The Same Reason As Last Year
Over the past year, the Niners have faced four defensive coordinators I consider to be the best in the league: Jim Schwartz in Cleveland, Mike Macdonald then with Baltimore, Steve Spagnulo in Kansas City, and Brian Flores in Minnesota, now twice. In those five games, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are 0-5. In those five games, Brock Purdy has been sacked 13 times and thrown eight interceptions.
Football at its heart is preparation. Shanahan cannot get his offense, protection schemes, and his quarterback prepared to play against the league’s best defensive coordinators.
Shanahan doesn’t have an answer for the blitz or simulated pressure when the opposing defenses are run by the masters of the game. Purdy is young, no Christian McCaffrey for this one, ok, but these losses are more about Shanahan. He’s the connective thread and he had McCaffrey for all the other losses. Shanahan needs an answer, soon.
In a month the Niners play Macdonald and Spagnuolo back-to-back in Weeks 6 and 7. Macdonald may not have the horses he needs for his scheme yet in Seattle, but the historical throughline of the four defensive coordinators is concerning.
GAME BALLS
Fred Warner – This game is a blowout if not for Warner making unanimous First-Team All-Pro plays. A diving interception and punching out the ball for a fumble in front of the goal line. Warner is the team’s defensive MVP through two weeks and is playing his best football in years – without Dre Greenlaw on the field. Leadership.
I’ve spoken before about the domino effect of the McCaffrey contract extension, that three other foundational leaders of the team would ask for the same deal. Trent Williams was the first to do so. Warner is playing like he expects to be next. He’s earned it and continues to earn it. George Kittle may ask for that deal as well. All of this would be in the off-season, not now.
Nick Bosa – Two sacks, one on his own, one created by Maliek Collins flushing out Sam Darnold.
Jordan Mason – 20 carries on 100 yards with effort and creativity.
Isaac Yiadom – Right place right time with two key fumble recoveries.
PENALTY FLAGS
Kyle Shanahan – The winless kryptonite run against the top four defensive coordinators continues. Shanahan has to come up with an answer for blitzes and sim pressure. Purdy is not surviving it. With a pre-game report indicating that McCaffrey could be out for six weeks or longer, Shanahan has to find a way to adapt without him, particularly on 3rd down.
Ji’Ayir Brown – His worst game as a pro. For the first time in his career Brown was targeted as part of the game plan of the opposing offensive coordinator. Using the Andy Reid bunch formation of three receivers flooding a zone to force the safety to choose a route, Brown was late on decisions and coverage.
Minnesota converted two third and long downs on the game-clinching drive with this formation going after Brown. The Vikings also scored when a lack of communication including Brown led to an uncovered receiver scoring a touchdown.
Given that Kevin O’Connell is a Sean McVay disciple, expect the Rams to run this at Brown next week. McVay wil likely see the same thing.
Brock Purdy – An interception on a forced ball into a double-covered Kyle Juszczyk, and a fluke fumble where the ball jumped out of his hand. Six sacks. Purdy, Shanahan and OL coach Chris Foerster need a new plan for solving blitzes and sim pressure.
Next week: One of the most important games of the year, the Rams at SoFi.