49ers LT Trent Williams (Toe) Is Active Against the Patriots

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) and running back Jordan Mason (left) walk off of the field after defeating the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
More good news for the 49ers.

Trent Williams officially is active today against the Jets despite missing Friday's practice with a toe injury. Williams apparently suffered the injury Thursday during practice. The 49ers are calling it soreness, but it's unclear what the soreness stems from. It could be turf toe, it could be gout or it could be nothing serious.

Keep in mind, Williams is 36, he weighs 320 lbs. and he held out of training camp because he wanted a new deal, which the 49ers eventually gave him. So he's not in peak physical condition. He had to leave each of the first three games this season briefly to receive I.V.s. Clearly, he's not 100 percent. But even a compromised Williams is better than his backup, Jaylon Moore, who's a backup for a reason.

Williams generally misses at least a few games every year -- he hasn't played a full season since 2013 when he was 25. So the 49ers should expect him to go down at some point. But their record without him is 3-6 since 2020, so they need him today considering they've lost two games in a row and their record is 1-2. Losing to the Patriots would destroy the morale of the team and potentially ruin the season before October.

It will be interesting to see if Williams' toe injury affects him in this game. He already has given up one sack this season after giving up zero in 2023. His age might be catching up to him.

