The 49ers List Trent Williams and Talanoa Hufanga as Questionable

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) leaves the field injured in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Two surprise names popped up on the 49ers' injury list today.

Talanoa Hufanga has an ankle injury and Trent Williams has a toe injury. Both players are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Both players suffered their injuries during practice on Thursday. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Hufanga rolled his ankle, while it's less clear how Williams' injury occurred.

"Came in this morning with it sore," Shanahan said on Friday. "It acted up a little bit in practice yesterday and it was just too sore for him to go today.”

After Shanahan's press conference, Williams was spotted walking gingerly out of the 49ers locker room. He clearly was favoring his right foot. Sounds like someone who's getting old.

Given that Williams could walk today, I'm guessing he'll be healthy enough to play on Sunday. I'm sure the 49ers can give him an injection to numb the pain if necessary. Offensive linemen play through all kinds of injuries.

Hufanga seems less likely to play. Rolling an ankle can be a serious injury. When basketball players roll an ankle, they often miss at least a couple weeks. Hufanga isn't a basketball player, but he is an NFL safety, which means he has to run and cut and change directions quickly. And he might not be healthy enough to do that on Sunday.

If Hufanga can't play, the next man up would be George Odum who started the first two games of the season and gave up a passer rating of 158.3.

