49ers Optimistic that Trent Williams will Play vs. Seahawks

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) is introduced before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
This is good news.

Despite missing an entire week of practice with an ankle injury, Trent Williams most likely will play today against the Seattle Seahawks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"San Francisco is more hopeful and optimistic that Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams will be able to make it back from his ankle injury that prevented him from practicing Friday, according to sources," writes Schefter. "Williams believes he can play against the Seahawks, but the 49ers still will evaluate him pregame to make sure he feels well enough to play."

Williams injured his ankle last Sunday against the Buccaneers but never left the game, so the pain must have set in a couple days later. He couldn't practice even in a limited capacity all week, but he hung out in the locker room and shuffled around slowly, clearly favoring his injured ankle. Still, he could walk. In retrospect, he was showing his teammates and the media that he intended to play.

It's unclear how healthy Williams will be. It's possible the trainers will tape up his ankle and it won't affect him. It's also possible it will prevent him from running downfield to make blocks. Plus it could knock him out of the game early if it gets aggravated.

If Williams were to leave the game, his backup would be Jaylon Moore. The last time Williams went down and Moore replaced him, the 49ers lost two games in a row. That was last season.

Williams is kind of important.

