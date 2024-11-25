49ers Put on a Sloppy Performance in 38-10 Defeat to the Packers
For years, the San Francisco 49ers were a buttoned up football team.
This year isn't that year and they proved it today. The 49ers put on a sloppy performance in their defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Believe it or not, the game was closer than the score indicates. It wasn't surprising that the 49ers lost today. They had no Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, and Trent Williams.
Backup Brandon Allen got the spot start today, which ultimately made it the expectation that the 49ers would lose. But there was some strong fight from the 49ers in stretches of this game. They just couldn't overcome the numerous times they shot themselves in the foot, which has been the case all season long.
The 49ers had their chances throughout the game, but the constant undisciplined play did them in. It starts with the penalties. The 49ers look like the most undisciplined team in the NFL. Almost every positive play the 49ers had in this game was brought back thanks to a penalty. Deebo Samuel had a monster kickoff return that would've given the 49ers an excellent field position.
Unfortunately, it was called back due to a holding call. Last week, the 49ers registered nine penalties against the Seattle Seahawks. So, today is not an outlier game. The 49ers are an undisciplined football team, which is why they are unlikely to make the playoffs.
True playoff-contending elite teams don't play this sloppy. That falls on head coach Kyle Shanahan. Either they're coaching it or allowing it. And at this point, it appears they are allowing it. Penalties weren't the only reason this was a sloppy game for the 49ers. Their defense didn't start well at all.
The defense allowed 125 rushing yards in the first half. 91 yards came from Josh Jacobs on a whopping 19 carries. He finished the game rushing for 106 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns. It was clear that the Packers wanted to break the 49ers down on the ground. Having insane success running the ball is the ultimate beatdown a team can accomplish on their opponent.
It simply demoralizes an opponent, and the fact that the Packers were able to get third conversions through the air only worsened the situation. The 49ers' defense ended up adjusting well in the second half by only allowing 44 yards rushing, but it was too little too late. Lastly, what did the 49ers in to exclamate such a sloppy game from them were the three turnovers.
One turnover came off a tipped pass that needed to get caught by Deebo Samuel. I wrote last week that he is negatively impacting the offense and he proved that today. He's an irrelevant player now. Another turnover came from Allen on a fumble, then it was Christian McCaffrey later on after he ripped off a giant run. It was an abysmal day for the 49ers.
They now fall to 5-6 with their playoff chances riding off into the sunset. Although, it is impossible to fathom the playoffs with how they look and the status of Purdy. The 49ers can't afford to lose more than one more game and they have to hit the road next week to take on the Buffalo Bills who are coming off of their Bye week.
At this point, it is time to accept that the team is cooked for the year and look ahead to next year.