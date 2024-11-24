San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers Week 12 Live Blog
GREEN BAY -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 12 road game against the Green Bay Packers. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
2:27 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Charvarius Ward, Kevin Givens, Jacob Cowing and Khalil Davis.
2:28 Here are the Packers' inactives: Jaire Alexander, Kitan Oladapo, Edgerrin Cooper and Jacob Monk.
2:29 The 49ers seem to think that Brandon Allen can open up the downfield passing game because he has a stronger arm than Purdy. And maybe that's true. No one has confidence in Allen's ability to pass the ball effectively no matter how strong his arm is. The 49ers' game plan has to be to throw the ball as infrequently as possible. Which means the Packers most likely will load the box, play bump-and-run coverage on the outside and dare Allen to make throws downfield, which supposedly is his specialty. If he can't hit those throws, the 49ers should bench him and play Joshua Dobbs because he at least can scramble. That's not part of Allen's game. He's a statue. I don't see how the 49ers offense will play any better with him than it did last week against the Seahawks when it scored just 17 points with an injured Brock Purdy. If the 49ers score more than 17 points in this game, it will be a mirace.
Final score prediction: 49ers 17, Packers 27.
3:23 The 49ers win the toss and defer. The Packers will receive the opening kickoff.