49ers QB Brock Purdy had a Second MRI on his Injured Throwing Shoulder

This story keeps getting weirder.

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
GREEN BAY -- This story keeps getting weirder.

On Thursday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy apparently had a second MRI on his injured throwing shoulder according to FOX's Jay Glazer. And this MRI revealed no structural damage, just like the first one.

"So he actually hurt his shoulder last week against Seattle," Glazer said. "And Monday they gave him an MRI. Just showed a shoulder strain. Tuesday. Wednesday. Practice. They thought he was tracking on the right pace there. And then Thursday, went out and tried to throw. It just locked up on him. So what nobody knows is that they gave him another MRI on Thursday, but it didn't really show anything else. So they're kind of living with a question of when he's going to come back there. They're going to try and just rehab it, hope he comes back next week. They just don't know right now."

When Purdy initially pulled himself out of Thursday's practice, John Lynch went on KNBR in San Francisco and said the abbreviated workout was the plan all along for Purdy. In hindsight, it doesn't seem that was the case.

It seems the 49ers are waiting for Purdy to say he's ready to play. They've cleared him. If he wanted to get a pain injection and play through the injury today, I'm guessing the 49ers would have let him do that. So they're at his mercy.

If the 49ers lose this game to the Packers, their playoff hopes will be all but gone. Which means they probably should shut down Purdy for the rest of the season assuming they lose today. Bringing him back won't save the season.

