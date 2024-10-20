49ers Silenced on Offense by the Chiefs Again in 28-18 Loss
A chance at revenge from Super Bowl LVIII was right there for the San Francisco 49ers to take.
The stakes might not have been as high, but a win against the Kansas City Chiefs would've been pivotal. Unfortunately, the 49ers couldn't exact their revenge against the Chiefs. as they were dominated in a loss.
This was a big game for the 49ers. They needed to win it to get back to having a winning record and to overcome the mental hurdle the Chiefs have over them. It doesn't matter how much the players and coaches downplayed the hype of this game. They needed to win it for so many reasons.
Unfortunately, they played like it was just any other game. Maybe they should've treated it as such instead of coming out lackluster. It worked last year against the Philadelphia Eagles when they treated that game like a real revenge week. They should've done that against the Chiefs. There wasn't much intensity from the 49ers in this matchup.
There didn't seem to be a great fire burning within them. Several players did show that fire, but it wasn't the whole team. Rookie Malik Mustapha, Deommodore Lenoir, and Nick Bosa showed the most fire out of everyone on the team. It was clear that these players wanted this win badly, which is crazy since Mustapha wasn't even there for the 49ers' Super Bowl loss.
No one else stood out enough to be mentioned for it, especially Brock Purdy. He left a lot to be desired today. Nothing from him was good at all, which is disappointing. He's been solid this season and stepping up well with Christian McCaffrey absent. But today, he was forcing too many throws and had way too many passes batted at the line of scrimmage.
The Chiefs completely made Purdy look like a mediocre quarterback. He was not good in this game. In Purdy's defense, he did not have Deebo Samuel. He popped up at the last minute on the injury report due to sickness. Jauan Jennings was already out, and Brandon Aiyuk exited the game midway with a knee injury. He was carted to the locker room, so it looks bad.
As usual, the 49ers' defense came to play against the Chiefs. The 49ers' offense did not come to play. Kyle Shanahan is calling plays as if he is still partying with rapper Rick Ross. As bad as Purdy was today, he wasn't helped much by his head coach and playcaller. There's a case to be made that Shanahan has been the most disappointing aspect of the offense this season.
The season is starting to get dark for the 49ers. Having a 3-4 record as a team with Super Bowl aspirations is concerning. The NFC looks better than ever, while they can't even show up offensively in a pivotal matchup. Luckily, the 49ers are home again next week against the Dallas Cowboys. That is a game they should win, but you never know with this squad.
All there is to know from the 2024 49ers this season is that they are underwhelming. Something needs to change or else the season will continue to be a scary roller coaster ride.