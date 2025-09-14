5 Takeaways From the 49ers' 26-21 Win Against the Saints
Back to their winning ways.
The San Francisco 49ers are now 2-0 after defeating the New Orleans Saints 26-21. It was a game that looked like it was going to be a difficult one to win for the 49ers.
They didn't have Brock Purdy and George Kittle available due to injury. However, backup Mac Jones had an excellent performance to help lead the 49ers to victory.
And that's the first of five takeaways from this win.
5 Takeaways from the 49ers' 26-21 win against the Saints
49ers are more than fine with Mac Jones
What a game for Mac Jones. He started the game as poorly as you could imagine, minus turning the ball over. But after the initial series, he was excellent.
This is the Jones that the 49ers wanted in 2021 before deciding on Trey Lance. The 49ers can get by easily on offense with Jones. He even gives the offense a new wrinkle thanks to his arm strength.
Jones is way better than Brock Purdy with the velocity he puts on his throws and getting the ball downfield. However, there is an element of his game that he needs to improve on.
Jones has to work on getting the ball out faster. He can't keep holding onto it for so long on almost every pass attempt. His fumble loss was inevitable with how often he was doing it.
If he's going to start next week against the Arizona Cardinals, quarterbacks coach Mick Lombardi and Kyle Shanahan have to drill it in his head that he doesn't have all day back there.
Brock Purdy can get away with it sometimes because he is a solid scrambler. He can either take off with the ball or use his legs to buy time for his receivers to get open.
Aside from that, Jones was solid in this game. All he has to do is avoid the turnovers, especially early. If he can do that, the 49ers can continue to operate their offense just fine.
Dee Winters is Dre Greenlaw 2.0
No one on the defense played with more heat than Dee Winters. He looked like Dre Greenlaw out there, including getting a late hit penalty. Winters played like a complete madman.
He was all over the place and laying the hammer on every hit/tackle. That's a player the 49ers' defense has always needed. Someone who sets or helps to set the tone with their energy.
Aside from intensity, Winters plays with great intelligence. There was a play where he showed excellent discipline in coverage before breaking to attack a swing pass for Alvin Kamara.
The 49ers needed Winters to take the next step this year. The linebacker position was a giant variable after Fred Warner. It may only be two games so far, but Winters looks like the real deal.
Connor Colby should remain as the starter
Rookie offensive lineman Connor Colby had to fill in for starting left guard Ben Bartch, who left the game with an ankle injury. Bartch's exit from the game is not surprising at all.
He is made of glass. No one on the team is more unreliable than him. Every rep the 49ers give him is a waste. That's why Colby should remain as the starter.
Let him grow at the position. At least there is a benefit in letting him play. There is none with Bartch. He is not a long-term player like Colby is. Rock with the rookie and don't look back.
Mykel Williams is a monster
The stats may not be there for him, but rookie Mykel Williams was impactful in this game. His presence was felt, and that's why the 49ers wanted him.
He has significantly improved the run defense for the 49ers. He's blowing up offensive linemen with immense strength and violence.
But he's also playing a key role as a pass rusher. This is where he needed to improve as the season progressed, and he's showing that improvement already.
Perhaps it is because the 49ers utilize him on the inside on third down. He looks amazing rushing from there. You can see the vision that Robert Saleh has talked about with Williams.
It's still early, but so far, the 49ers look like they have drafted an incredible player. Imagine if he can continue to ascend this season and beyond. Scary hours.
Malik Mustapha needs to return as soon as possible
It was always going to be tough sledding this season with the safeties for the 49ers. It's by far their weakest position on defense, and maybe even the entire team.
But against the Saints, they were exposed. Spencer Rattler's best throws and scores came when he targeted a receiver who was covered by either Jason Pinnock or rookie Marques Sigle.
A game like this has to have the 49ers checking up on Malik Mustapha to see if he's somehow expedited his recovery. They need him back there to sure up the position.
Don't be surprised if the safeties get attacked next week by the Cardinals. They're going to be in for a long day with stout tight end Trey McBride.