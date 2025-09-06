All 49ers

Why the 49ers Chose a New Team Captain this Season

Lenoir is a team leader for the first time in red and gold.

Henry Cheal

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Ahead of the first game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers announced their team captains to the world.

The new season will feature eight team captains, with Deommodore Lenoir earning his first leadership role since joining the organization in 2021.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh explains all

Robert Sale
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive consultant Robert Saleh on the sidelines during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh heaped praise on the 25-year-old as he begins this new role for the upcoming season.

Saleh shares that the way Lenoir conducts himself both on and off the field is a key reason behind the decision.

"You always want to see how somebody approaches the game. You want your leaders to be deliberate," Saleh shared with the media on Thursday.

"You want your leaders to be your hardest workers. You want your leaders to lead by example with regard to regen, rehab, working out, taking care of their bodies, their eating habits and their study habits.

"Just observing him through that. He doesn't have to say a word. I can tell you right now that he's already a leader in that regard. He's very deliberate in his approach. He's very intentional. Every rep is very important to him.

"Then on top of it, you see him talking to guys. He's got an energy to him. His teammates love him. He's a dog on the football field in terms of his physicality, and his desire to compete. So, pumped for him.

"Like I said, this is my first exposure to him, and he's every bit of what you would expect the captain to look like."

Lenoir further establishing himself in 49ers folklore

Deommodore Lenoir
NFL San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Alongside Lenoir in the team leader roles are QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, DE Nick Bosa, OT Trent Williams, and LB Fred Warner.

After Deebo Samuel was traded away, the front office replaced him with Lenoir, a fantatsic decision.

Lenoir's stocks keep on rising as he continues to develop. He and Purdy are the two youngest leaders representing the City by the Bay.

He's well respected by those in his own roster. He's respected by Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. It was a no-brainer move.

He’s a player to watch this season. Now the starting cornerback, he adds to a group of captains that span nearly every position group on the roster.

In his career thus far, he's recorded six interceptions, 26 passes defended and a grand total of 265 total tackles.

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

