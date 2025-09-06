Why the 49ers Chose a New Team Captain this Season
Ahead of the first game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers announced their team captains to the world.
The new season will feature eight team captains, with Deommodore Lenoir earning his first leadership role since joining the organization in 2021.
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh explains all
49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh heaped praise on the 25-year-old as he begins this new role for the upcoming season.
Saleh shares that the way Lenoir conducts himself both on and off the field is a key reason behind the decision.
"You always want to see how somebody approaches the game. You want your leaders to be deliberate," Saleh shared with the media on Thursday.
"You want your leaders to be your hardest workers. You want your leaders to lead by example with regard to regen, rehab, working out, taking care of their bodies, their eating habits and their study habits.
"Just observing him through that. He doesn't have to say a word. I can tell you right now that he's already a leader in that regard. He's very deliberate in his approach. He's very intentional. Every rep is very important to him.
"Then on top of it, you see him talking to guys. He's got an energy to him. His teammates love him. He's a dog on the football field in terms of his physicality, and his desire to compete. So, pumped for him.
"Like I said, this is my first exposure to him, and he's every bit of what you would expect the captain to look like."
Lenoir further establishing himself in 49ers folklore
Alongside Lenoir in the team leader roles are QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, DE Nick Bosa, OT Trent Williams, and LB Fred Warner.
After Deebo Samuel was traded away, the front office replaced him with Lenoir, a fantatsic decision.
Lenoir's stocks keep on rising as he continues to develop. He and Purdy are the two youngest leaders representing the City by the Bay.
He's well respected by those in his own roster. He's respected by Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. It was a no-brainer move.
He’s a player to watch this season. Now the starting cornerback, he adds to a group of captains that span nearly every position group on the roster.
In his career thus far, he's recorded six interceptions, 26 passes defended and a grand total of 265 total tackles.